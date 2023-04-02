fb-pixel Skip to main content

Northeastern student hospitalized after fall from window in Mission Hill

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated April 2, 2023, 48 minutes ago

A Northeastern University student was seriously injured Saturday evening after falling from a window in Mission Hill, according to officials.

Boston police responded just before 7 p.m.to the area of Judge Street, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesman, in a brief phone interview. She was transported her to a local hospital, he said.

Northeastern officials confirmed that a student had suffered “what appears to be a tragic accident” on Saturday evening.

“We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student’s current condition,” university spokeswoman Renata Nyul said in an e-mail Sunday morning. “Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Foul play is not suspected, Torigian said.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

