Northeastern student hospitalized after fall from window in Mission Hill

A Northeastern University student was seriously injured Saturday evening after falling from a window in Mission Hill, according to officials.

Boston police responded just before 7 p.m.to the area of Judge Street, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesman, in a brief phone interview. She was transported her to a local hospital, he said.

Northeastern officials confirmed that a student had suffered “what appears to be a tragic accident” on Saturday evening.