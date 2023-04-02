One person critically injured in early morning rollover crash in Weston

One person suffered critical injuries and was pulled from their car after it rolled down an embankment in Weston early Sunday morning, officials said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to Route 128 South near Route 30 after authorities received a report of a rollover with a person trapped at 4:51 a.m., the Weston Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Crews found a vehicle resting on its roof with one person inside at the bottom of an embankment off the ramp from Route 30 to Route 128 South, the fire department said.
“The patient was extricated in less than 10 minutes and carried back up the embankment,” where they were placed in an ambulance and taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, the statement said. The person’s identity was not released.
Crews searched the surrounding area for anyone else who could have been thrown from the car but located no other victims, the fire department said.
The Newton Fire Department assisted at the scene, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
