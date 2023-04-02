‘Parents are terrified the whole family will be labeled as racist.’ Amid rising hate, Mass. group provides lifeline for children on verge of extremism.

Suddenly, the Massachusetts parents, whose biggest concern before that knock was refinancing their home for a better interest rate, were plunged into a frightening world of hate and extremism.

“We have to talk to you about your son,” the agents said. The 15-year-old had been talking online with a terrorist group about building bombs, they said.

It started with three FBI agents, joined by several police officers, knocking on their front door one afternoon nearly six years ago.

“I didn’t even know how to process any of it,” the boy’s father said in a recent interview. The parents asked to remain anonymous for fear their other children would be bullied and the family judged as radical extremists. “It’s not who we are,” the father said.

Then began the family’s painful six-year journey toward deradicalization for the teen, even as the number of hate incidents and access to extremist propaganda steadily grew nationwide.

Eventually, they found their way to a nonprofit group called Parents for Peace, based in Brookline, which runs a confidential help line to assist families, usually parents, who are grappling with a child on the verge of extremist violence.

“They put us in these peer groups with other people going through the same situation ... there were some people whose children had joined the KKK, so listening to them, learning from them, talking to them, finally it felt like you are not alone,” the father said.

The latest numbers for Massachusetts show an alarming surge in antisemitic assaults, vandalism, and harassment in 2022, according to recent reports from the Anti-Defamation League. The 41 percent increase in antisemitic acts in Massachusetts since 2021 outpaced increases in New England and across the United States, placing the state among the top six for such activity in the country.

The league also tracked a worrisome jump in white supremacist activity, including the distribution of racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ+ fliers and other propaganda, with Massachusetts second only to Texas for the highest levels of activity last year.

Parents for Peace was launched to try to counter this trend, co-founded by a Memphis father, Melvin Bledsoe, whose son was involved in a radical group and attacked an army recruitment center in Little Rock, killing one young soldier and wounding another.

While the Anti-Defamation League’s data show a steady increase of hate acts in the past several years, the jump since 2020 — when many schools shut down during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic — is striking. Many children were online for hours a day, often isolated.

Myrieme Churchill, a psychotherapist and Parents for Peace executive director, said that isolation appears to have provided a fertile climate for extremists to lure vulnerable kids toward radical ideology. The group’s help line was ringing a lot.

She said her group has helped dozens of families nationwide step back from the brink of extremism involving a wide range of groups, from QAnon and the Ku Klux Klan to the Islamic State and eco-terrorism.

Typically, it’s parents who call the hot line. An evaluator will spend at least an hour building a profile and history of the young person: whether they’ve been bullied, have addiction or mental health issues, if they’ve suffered any trauma, how much time they’re spending online, whether they’re isolating themselves from family and friends, and if law enforcement needs to be alerted to a possible threat.

Afterward, a family is referred to an “interventionist,” someone who used to be in an extremist group but has been de-radicalized. The interventionist then begins the hard work of building the family’s trust, through regular calls and Zoom meetings, peeling back layers of fear and anger to reveal who the young person was, and what their passions were, before they spiraled into hate.

“If you go to the dentist and have a cavity, it’s not going to get better on its own; you have to dig and clean up the decay,” Churchill said. “Wherever the grief is, that’s where we need to go, and that’s where the journey starts.”

But getting families to open up can be a months-long process.

“Parents are terrified the whole family will be labeled as racist because other people don’t get it,” Churchill said. “They get isolated by shame and fear.”

The Massachusetts couple were desperate for help when they finally found their way to Parents for Peace in 2020, after unsuccessfully trying religious counseling and private therapy. But it would take their son another 14 months to even agree to meet with anyone from the organization.

All kids struggle with the pressures of growing up, said Dr. Ronald Schouten, director emeritus of the law & psychiatry service at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Schouten said young people typically find their identity through their peers.

“If the only peers around are in a gang, or ... a community of violent extremists, and this is where social media plays such a role, for kids who are isolated and alone, suddenly they find a community [online] and it’s an echo chamber,” Schouten said.

Young people who have suffered a trauma, such as a death in the family or a sexual assault, may be more vulnerable to extremist influences, as are those who have autism spectrum disorder, said Jessica Stern, a research professor at Boston University and a senior fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“It’s not that we think traumatized kids will become extremists, but that traumatized kids may be over-represented in the population of extremists,” said Stern, who is studying the first 45 cases handled by Parents for Peace to see if she can identify common signs, such as abuse, loneliness, or mental health issues, that might point to future problems.

The Massachusetts parents who encountered the FBI at their door said their teenager had been a normal kid, hanging out with friends, playing baseball and basketball. But about six months before that fateful knock, he became withdrawn and spent more time alone in his room, online.

“We noticed that, but thought he was just going through a phase,” his mother said.

Turns out, their son was being bullied at school.

The FBI agents initially referred them to a mosque they thought might help because the family is Muslim, but the pull of extremism was too strong, the parents said. The antigay, antisemitic diatribes from their son only increased.

“It was almost like an addiction,” the father said. “We took his Internet away, and he just kept going to different computers and looking up things, news about attacks in different countries.”

After nearly two years of working unsuccessfully with people from the mosque, the parents hired a therapist who specialized in de-radicalization. That didn’t help much either. But the therapist finally connected them in 2020 with Parents for Peace, and slowly the grip of extremism started to loosen.

Unlike the other places, they said, Parents for Peace took a holistic approach, listening and working with the entire family.

“They are an extraordinary organization and kind of one-of-its-kind,” said Andrew Dreyfus, former chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts who was an early champion of Parents for Peace and is now helping them raise funds and formalize their organization.

He compares its approach to the one now routinely used in health care to ferret out and treat cases of domestic violence.

“There was a time when we didn’t talk about domestic violence as health care,” he said. “Now it’s part of our annual visit. You are asked: Do you feel safe at home?”

Dreyfus said extremism has similarly been viewed as on the edge of the health care system. “But I think Parents for Peace is helping people understand it needs to be more mainstream,” he said.

The Massachusetts teenager Parents for Peace helped is now in college. The young man’s parents pause when asked if he has fully recovered because, they say, they don’t want to jinx it.

“He is at a place where we thought honestly two years ago we never thought he would be,” said the father. “You can hear it in his voice, in his tone. He is talking about other stuff now.”

