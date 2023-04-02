Providence College’s Alyn Breed suspended from basketball team amid gun charges

Providence College security alerted Providence police Saturday morning to a report of a domestic incident at an off-campus apartment, according to a statement from Perez.

Breed, 21, remained in custody Sunday awaiting a court appearance Monday, when he will face multiple charges for firearms, domestic violence, and other alleged crimes, according to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez.

Providence College suspended junior guard Alyn Breed from the men’s basketball team after he was arrested on charges including allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend during a domestic incident early Saturday morning, officials said.

Following an investigation, Breed was charged with multiple firearms offenses, “including allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend,” Perez said Sunday.

Breed was also charged with breaking and entering into a home, robbery, vandalism, and driving someone’s car without their consent, police said. No further information was released.

Providence College said in a statement Saturday that Athletic Director Steve Napolillo and men’s basketball Head Coach Kim English “have determined that Breed is suspended from the men’s basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities.”

“The College will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter,” the statement said. “At this time, there will not be any further comment.”

Breed, a guard from Powder Springs, Ga., started in nine games for the Friars this past season, his third with the team, according to a biography on the Providence College athletics website.He averaged 4.8 points per game this season, which ended with a loss to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

