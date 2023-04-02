Six juveniles arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car in Groton

Six juvenile suspects from Lowell were arrested early Sunday morning after they allegedly fled police in a stolen car that crashed on Main Street in Groton, officials said.

At around 2 a.m., Groton police were notified by Shirley police that they were attempting to stop a speeding car on Route 225 in Shirley, according to a statement from the Groton Police Department. A Groton police officer near the highway then saw the stolen vehicle speed by, traveling at more than 80 miles per hour, according to the statement.

The vehicle continued toward the center of Groton before crashing through the common at Pleasant and Main streets, according to the statement. Upon discovering the crash, Groton police began a search for the occupants, who fled the scene, according to the statement. No one was injured in the crash.