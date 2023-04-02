Ohio is gearing up for what could be the biggest abortion battle of the year

“This is something that my generation and my peers never had to worry about,” said Kathy, 65, who asked that her last name not be used. “And now you’ve got politicians making the calls. … I just never thought that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.”

CINCINNATI — Thousands of red-clad fans teemed around downtown on the day the Cincinnati Reds were set to open their season against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kathy, a volunteer, mingled among them. Armed with a clipboard and pen, the longtime Cincinnati resident saw the fans not as fans, but as voters who could help add a proposal to protect abortion rights to the November ballot.

Advertisement

Kathy is part of an effort to protect abortion rights by bypassing the Legislature in a state that has a real possibility of restrictions looming overhead — one six-week ban that was temporarily in effect last year is currently enjoined. If the effort to pass the abortion-access language succeeded, the constitutional amendment would, in part, guarantee that “every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on” contraception, fertility treatment, continuing a pregnancy, miscarriages, and abortion.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Not every state has a citizen-led pathway to enshrine the right to an abortion in its state constitution, but among those that do, the move is gaining traction as a way to protect reproductive rights in a country where such things are now decided at the state level. This effort in Ohio, which is spearheaded by Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, will be the latest test to see just how quickly the landscape is shifting for advocates on both sides of the issue. The language recently cleared a key hurdle in the process, when organizers got an approval from the state ballot board that allowed them to go forward with the signature-gathering phase of the process.

Advertisement

The antiabortion side is looking to match the reproductive rights movement’s show of force, launching a coalition of antiabortion groups called Protect Women Ohio to defeat the proposal in November.

On March 15, that group announced a $5 million TV and digital ad buy over a four-week period, kicking off with an ad targeted at parents.

“You’re going to get a presidential-level campaign, and we’re going to be out there,” Michael Hartley, a seasoned Ohio political operative who was hired as PWO’s campaign manager, said in an interview in Columbus. “We have soldiers in faith that are going to be out there knocking to defeat this amendment.”

The opposing group is only one of the obstacles facing abortion rights advocates.

The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a suit filed by antiabortion proponents, arguing the Ohio Ballot Board shouldn’t have let the measure move forward. There are also efforts in the Republican-dominated state house to raise the bar on the percentage of votes that would be needed to pass a constitutional amendment. Like the abortion rights proposal, these efforts are focused on accomplishing that through a constitutional amendment. The difference is that rather than being citizen-led like the abortion question, this could end up being put on the ballot by the Legislature.

If one of these proposals succeeded, the public would vote on whether to approve it, and that could take place in August 2023. The vote on the separate abortion initiative at the ballot box would take place in November.

Advertisement

“The opposition knows that they can’t win by playing fair, and because they can’t win by playing fair, they are … trying to put all sorts of obstacles in place so that Ohioans can’t cast their vote on whether or not Ohioans support abortion access,” said Elizabeth Chasteen Day, organizing director of the ACLU of Ohio, a member of Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom.

In an interview with the Globe, Democratic state Representative Ismail Mohamed, the ranking member of the House committee on constitutional resolutions, characterized citizen-led ballot measures as a last line of defense, critical measures in states that are gerrymandered like Ohio that should be preserved.

But both chambers of the Ohio state house have proposals that would raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass from a simple majority to 60 percent, which, if approved by voters in an August special election, would make it that much harder for the abortion amendment to succeed.

It’s this momentum around making the constitutional amendment process more cumbersome that convinced many of the abortion rights activists that this year is their last best chance to move forward with their measure — it could be the last shot they have at passing it with a simple majority.

In a virtual donor briefing in late March, one coalition member noted that if an August special election is added to raise the amendment threshold, the campaign strategy for the abortion amendment would include encouraging voters to turn out this summer to vote no to raising the threshold, and then to turn out again in November to vote yes on the abortion amendment, complicating their battle plan.

Advertisement

“There are other states that are already considering putting abortion on the ballot in 2024, so [this year] is also an opportunity to tap into funding that might not exist next year,” said Erin Scott of Ohio Women’s Alliance, one of the coalition partners in Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. “We did the research to ensure that we’re not about to make this multimillion dollar investment without knowing that we have an electorate that can win, and based on the national investments that are likely to happen in ‘24 elsewhere, it makes sense for Ohio to go this year.”

Despite the lack of clarity around what the next few months might look like, advocates of abortion access are optimistic about their chances. Since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last year, abortion rights supporters have a perfect winning streak on the state level, winning three proactive measures in Vermont, California, and Michigan. They’ve also defeated two antiabortion measures, in Kansas and Kentucky, red states that have served as data points about how the protection of reproductive rights appeals to what are often otherwise conservative electorates.

In order to replicate that success, the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom coalition has hired consultants that have experience working on the issue in other states and brought on paid staff to collect the approximately 413,000 verified signatures needed by July 5 to get the amendment on the ballot. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is also leading a signature-gathering effort, with more than 2,500 volunteers trained across the state. Together the groups are aiming for 700,000 signatures to ensure they qualify for the ballot.

Advertisement

Like the abortion rights side, members of the antiabortion coalition are confident their voters are still energized, even after successfully overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The level of engagement is still huge, and if anything this petition has motivated a lot of people,” said Molly Smith, a founding member of Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio and a board member of Protect Ohio Women, the antiabortion coalition campaign.

Back at Washington Park in Cincinnati, Kathy made fast work of gathering signatures, including from some who said they would make sure to show up to vote for it in November.

Deborah Ebben, of nearby Fairfield, Ohio, was out with her family to see the Opening Day parade, and said she’d be voting for the initiative in November if it was on the ballot. She said she’d once had a miscarriage and required a dilation and curettage procedure, putting the importance of care in personal terms.

“I had no issues getting the care that I needed, it was very straightforward. I just worry it’s not always going to be like that,” she said. With regard to the odds of the amendment passing in Ohio, she said that if the issue was before voters in the privacy of the ballot box, she thought that “it would probably pass.”

The day passed without incident, until near the end of Kathy’s shift. A man with a sign that read “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you” started standing close by as she gathered signatures.

She became concerned that he would follow her back to her car until a male volunteer stepped in to help by asking the antiabortion activist to stick around with him.

While shaken, Kathy said there was a silver lining.

The antiabortion activist had annoyed one individual so much, he signed her petition book.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.