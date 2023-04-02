The journalistic obligation — and mission — of objectivity

This is not dishonesty; it is professionalism. While no journalist can be personally objective, it is a journalist’s responsibility to give competing viewpoints their most compelling presentation and approximately equal length in his or her stories. The public should never know how a reporter feels about an issue or whether the reporter personally prefers any of the antagonists in the story.

The journalistic requirement of “objectivity” in Jeff Jacoby’s column ( “A dissenter rises in defense of objective journalism,” Ideas, March 26) is misleading. Far more accurate is the obligation of journalists to communicate the appearance of objectivity.

The key is to communicate the appearance of objectivity

This discipline is similar to that of a lawyer who defends a client he knows to be guilty and a doctor who provides the best possible treatment for a patient she dislikes. The appearance of journalistic objectivity is a professional discipline that ultimately ensures the trust of readers and viewers.

Ross Gelbspan

Jamaica Plain





Somewhere between the Globe and the Herald lies the truth

I subscribe to both the daily and Sunday Boston Globe and Boston Herald. I have concluded sadly that the whole truth and objectivity on events lay somewhere between the two papers. Reporters from both papers should read and follow Jeff Jacoby’s and Marty Baron’s advice on objectivity. They would better serve the public and their profession by doing so. Simply writing to reinforce a reporter’s or reader’s bias is not journalism.

Brad Latham

Reading





Pushing for balanced reporting? Start with abortion politics.

Too much of mainstream news media reporting on current US abortion politics reeks of bias against the antiabortion movement. The Globe wafts this bias in printing Associated Press articles such as “States’ divisions on abortion have widened since overturning of Roe” (Page A4, March 27).

The language used in reference to antiabortion legislative actions is pejorative (for example, “strictest” ban, “extremes on the issue,” “stricter legal standard,” “toughest” laws, “tougher” restrictions, “most stringent,” “burden”). In contrast, the language used for legislative actions on abortion rights is complimentary (“concessions,” “loosening rules,” “protect access,” “expanding insurance coverage,” “grant access”).

Whether the authors of this particular story are antiabortion or proponents of abortion rights in their personal politics, they have certainly missed the mark for balanced reporting.

Dr. James L. Sherley

Boston

The writer is president and CEO of Asymmetrex, a life sciences company focusing on adult-tissue stem cell technologies.