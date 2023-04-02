In Uphams Corner, things are looking up, looking the same. But look closer.

In “The neighborhood that got it right” (Ideas, March 26), David Scharfenberg suggests that Uphams Corner is successfully resisting gentrification — enjoying development without displacement of local residents. If true, this would be reason to celebrate, especially in Boston.

Unfortunately, Scharfenberg offers up only two data points as evidence: The poverty rate in the neighborhood has gone down, and the racial diversity has remained about the same. But that alone doesn’t necessarily add up to development without displacement.

If the neighborhood’s existing residents are making more money, as Scharfenberg notes is a possibility, then perhaps development without displacement is occurring and gentrification is being successfully avoided.