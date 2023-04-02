In Uphams Corner, things are looking up, looking the same. But look closer.

In “The neighborhood that got it right” (Ideas, March 26), David Scharfenberg suggests that Uphams Corner is successfully resisting gentrification — enjoying development without displacement of local residents. If true, this would be reason to celebrate, especially in Boston.
Unfortunately, Scharfenberg offers up only two data points as evidence: The poverty rate in the neighborhood has gone down, and the racial diversity has remained about the same. But that alone doesn’t necessarily add up to development without displacement.
If the neighborhood’s existing residents are making more money, as Scharfenberg notes is a possibility, then perhaps development without displacement is occurring and gentrification is being successfully avoided.
Advertisement
But the points he raises are also consistent with a different interpretation: that poorer residents are leaving and being replaced by wealthier people from the same racial groups. Scharfenberg suggests this himself, noting that wealthier people are moving into the neighborhood, explaining that “most of the better-off people who have moved to Uphams Corner in recent years look like” those who already live there. But isn’t richer people moving in and driving up housing costs the very definition of gentrification?
Perhaps, as Scharfenberg writes, it is “a bit of both” — gentrification and development without displacement. But Scharfenberg doesn’t say what is happening to rent and other costs, or whether an influx of wealthier people of color has been accompanied by the departure of poorer community members and to what degree that is occurring.
Steve Striffler
Dorchester
Aviva Chomsky
Salem
Striffler is director of the Labor Resource Center at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Chomsky is a professor of history at Salem State University.