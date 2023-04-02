Bruins do it the hard way against Blues, become fourth team in NHL history to win 60 games

Surviving a so-so third period, the Bruins (60-12-5) tied the 1976-77 Canadiens for the second-most wins in NHL history with a 4-3 shootout win at Enterprise Center. They trail the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning, both of whom won 62 games.

Especially one that knocked the Blues out of playoff contention, on a back-to-back, with several big names (Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Charlie McAvoy) out of the lineup.

ST. LOUIS — Time moves fast in the NHL, and 2019 seems like a long time ago. But the Bruins will take any win here.

Charlie Coyle scored in extras to make a winner out of Linus Ullmark (35 saves), who snared Brayden Schenn’s shootout try to end it.

“Never a doubt,” coach Jim Montgomery said as he walked off the ice.

The Bruins built on an opening strike (Jake DeBrusk) with two second-period goals in 76 seconds (Tyler Bertuzzi, Oskar Steen), taking a 3-1 lead into the room after 40 minutes.

But the Blues steadily crept back into it, Jordan Kyrou scoring an extra-attacker goal with 24 seconds left to tie it at 3-3. Kyrou broke Linus Ullmark’s shutout late in the first, and ex-Bruin Torey Krug scored in the third to give the Blues life.

A Dmitry Orlov rocket at 2:22 of overtime was nearly the difference, but David Pastrnak was offside. Later in OT, Brad Marchand had the game on his stick on a full-length breakaway, but Jordan Binnington kicked out his bid.

At 5:51 of the first, DeBrusk got the Bruins rolling, finishing a 2 on 1 with Trent Frederic by cashing his own rebound. The winger broke out with speed, shot past a sliding Nick Leddy and was there, along with Frederic, to clean up the mess.

Though Frederic led the glove-bump train headed toward the bench, and DeBrusk pointed at him after the puck went in, DeBrusk (25th) was credited with the goal.

It was an eventful day for Frederic. The St. Louisan assisted on two goals, landed three shots, saw power play time (1:13), and dropped Sammy Blais with a check that sent the Blues winger to the room for several minutes. Frederic, playing center in the absence ofBergeron and Krejci, also made a few crafty plays.

At 7:18 of the second, Bertuzzi scored his third as a Bruin (seventh overall) on a brilliant power-play feed from Pastrnak. The seam that was open, between Nick Leddy and Jordan Binnington, was a couple of skate lengths wide. From the wing, Pastrnak zipped a feed off Bertuzzi’s feet.

Bertuzzi’s goal gave the Bruins’ suddenly smoking power play — working without Bergeron, Krejci and McAvoy — its fourth goal in its last seven opportunities.

It was 3-0 at 8:02 of the second after Jordan Binnington kicked an A.J. Greer rebound to the slot, where Oskar Steen scored his first of the season in his second game of the year. He became the 25th different Bruin to score this season.

Linus Ullmark stopped the first 21 shots he faced, using his glove to say “absolutely not” whenever the Blues challenged him. Leading scorer Jordan Kyrou (35th) beat him on an odd-man rush with nine seconds left in the second.

That gave the Enterprise Center, which had been tense and quiet as the Bruins controlled play, a little life.

It remained a yawner until Krug, the ex-Bruins defenseman, jammed home a rebound at 9:47 of the third. Brandon Saad broke through the defense, and while Hampus Lindholm steered him wide, his rebound came to the slot for Krug.

The Bruins’ penalty kill, working on a 28 for 28 streak (4 for 4), had 1:34 of a 5 on 3 to kill at 11:16 of the third.

Up by a goal, they killed both minors, allowing zero shots.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.