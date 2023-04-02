Bucks beat 76ers, move two games up on Celtics with four games to play for top seed in the East

Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Khris Middleton had 19, and Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis each added 18 as the Bucks shot 57.5 percent. Middleton also had nine assists.

The Bucks (56-22) have a two-game lead over the Celtics (54-24) with four games left. Boston won the season series and has the tiebreaker. Philadelphia (51-27) is third in the East.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists and the Bucks beat the 76ers, 117-104, Sunday night to move a step closer to the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and Joel Embiid 28 for the 76ers.

The Bucks bounced back three nights after a 140-99 home loss to the Celtics that matched their most-lopsided defeat of the season. The Bucks never trailed thanks to a blistering start that enabled them to build a 31-15 lead.

Milwaukee made its first first eight shots from the floor and 12 of its first 13. The Bucks were 5 of 5 from 3-point range during that stretch.

The Bucks eventually led by 20 during a first half in which they shot 67.4 percent.

After making their first five 3-point attempts of the night, the Bucks missed 14 of their next 15. But after the Bucks’ lead dwindled to 4 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Portis ended the dry spell by sinking a 27-footer.

Milwaukee soon regained a double-digit advantage and broke the game open by going on a 16-2 run that began late in the third quarter and carried over to the final period. Antetokounmpo scored 9 points during that stretch and capped the spurt with a basket putting the Bucks ahead, 105-84, with 9:04 remaining.