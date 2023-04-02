Giancarlo Stanton smashes homer so far in Yankees’ win, manager Aaron Boone calls him ‘weird’

“Yeah, G is weird. Every time he comes in after one of those, I just tell him, ‘You’re weird. You’re different,’ ” Boone said.

Stanton smashed a titanic home run to center field, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his brilliant major league debut as New York beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-0, on Sunday.

NEW YORK — Every once in a while, Giancarlo Stanton hits a ball so hard and so far that Yankees manager Aaron Boone almost is puzzled it was humanly possible.

Kyle Higashioka also homered off Ross Stripling, who served up all three long balls in his first start for San Francisco, and the Yankees took two of three in the initial series of the season.

Brito (1-0) yielded two hits — one a bunt single — over five impressive innings after needing 27 pitches to get through the first. He struck out six and walked one, showcasing a polished changeup to put away batters.

With projected starters Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas sidelined by injuries, the 25-year-old righthander from the Dominican Republic won a spot in New York’s rotation with a strong spring that included 5⅓ perfect innings against Toronto his last time out.

It’s the first time the Yankees have thrown two shutouts within the first three games of a season.

Stripling (0-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, but Judge lined his second home run of the season to left field in the third.

Anthony Rizzo followed with a sharp single and Stanton launched a 485-foot drive to nearly straightaway center field that soared way over the tinted restaurant windows above Monument Park. The ball even cleared the camera perch above that and landed on a pedestrian walkway in front of a bar.

Stanton lingered a bit to admire the 118-mph drive and then tossed his bat aside before rounding the bases. It was his second-longest home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015, behind a 504-foot shot at Coors Field in August 2016, and the third-longest at Yankee Stadium during that time, behind two homers by Judge in 2017 that surpassed 490 feet.

“That’s cool that it’s up there. I don’t worry about that too much. It just put us in a good spot to win,” Stanton said. “As long as it goes over the fence, that’s cool with me.”

Stanton also homered Saturday. New York improved to 29-2, including the playoffs, when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game.