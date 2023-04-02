A glimpse of the future? Bruins try Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic at elevated center roles

That meant the Bruins faced the Blues with a new No. 1 center ( Charlie Coyle ), a move to the middle ( Trent Frederic ), a new top defensive pair ( Hampus Lindholm - Dmitry Orlov ) and the deployment of little-used Jakub Zboril .

David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy were the latest Bruins to get a down-the-stretch rest, joining Patrice Bergeron on the metaphorical couch.

ST. LOUIS — Back in his adopted hometown as a head coach for the first time, Jim Montgomery pulled out his “cheaters” to read his reshuffled lineup sheet.

Was this a look at the post-Bergeron, post-Krejci future for the Bruins, with Coyle, Pavel Zacha and Frederic holding down the top three center spots? That depends on how all three develop, and of course, when Bergeron and Krejci decide to trade composite sticks for shuffleboard cues.

Advertisement

While the physical, puck-possessing Coyle is one of the best third-line centers in the game, and the skilled Zacha has shown promise as a second-liner, the Bruins are still trying to determine Frederic’s ceiling. The 25 year old has grown under Montgomery’s positive encouragement, reaching 16-12–28 in his third full season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As a winger, Frederic has impressed Montgomery with his work on the walls. To be a viable center anywhere in the lineup, he has to improve his quickness in the defensive zone, with both foot speed and thought process. On Sunday, Montgomery was expecting Frederic to have lots of juice.

“I said, ‘Freddy, you’re starting,’ so I’m sure the pits are going already,” Montgomery said, chuckling. “He’s a hometown kid. It’s going to be exciting for him. He’s going to get lots of ice. I’m sure he has a lot of friends and family here to see him.”

Frederic’s brother, Grant, estimated that 20 to 30 members of Team Freddy will fill a box at Enterprise Center.

Advertisement

A top-line promotion for Coyle, who had Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk as his wingers, was another peek at what could come.

“We know Charlie Coyle helps us win every night,” Montgomery said. “We want to put him in a situation and see what that might look like in the future. We have to start thinking about those things at some point.”

Visiting the in-laws

Jim Montgomery knew he'd have to reserve time for family while visiting St. Louis. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

It was a quick trip home for Montgomery, whose wife, Emily, is from here. He expected handshakes and backslaps with some 30 people after the game.

“More people than I do in my hometown of Montreal,” he said. “All the in-laws are in, and the neighbors.”

Should they hold the team charter for him?

“No,” he said. “I wanna get home to my kids.”

Montgomery’s record-setting Bruins had a chance to eliminate from playoff contention the Blues, who gave him a second chance at an NHL coaching career after his trouble in Dallas.

Montgomery, fired by the Stars in 2019, spent time running the Blues’ power play (2020-21) and penalty kill (2021-22). He said he “grew exponentially” under coach Craig Berube. He learned how to be quick at practice, move from drill to drill without wasting time, and clearer in his communication.

Berube said Montgomery — “a smart hockey mind” — brought a lot of ideas, was honest, and that his positive nature rubbed off on everyone in the Blues organization.

“That is me,” Montgomery said. “I like to look at the glass half full. I always have. I hate losses. I hate losing, like anybody else. But probably an hour after a loss, I’m ready to move on and see what we can learn from it and how we’re going to get better. I don’t like coming to the rink bringing everybody down. I like to try to get everybody up.”

Advertisement

Reunion weekend

After nine seasons with the Bruins, Torey Krug is in his third with the Blues. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Linus Ullmark started for Boston . . . Montgomery said Krejci, who is dealing with lower-body issues, could not have played Sunday. That’s in contrast to Bergeron, Marchand, McAvoy, and Lindholm, who have been rested on nights they could have suited up . . . Since playing in three games in four months (Nov. 17 to March 18), Zboril has played in every other game the last two-plus weeks. He had two assists in his last four outings . . . Old pal Torey Krug (6-24–30 in 57 games), who skates the second pair with Justin Faulk, has five years left on his Blues contract ($6.5 million per) . . . Former Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli is the Blues’ vice president of hockey operations.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.