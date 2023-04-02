How a new NBA collective bargaining agreement could change the calculus on Jaylen Brown’s next contract

Under the new agreement, players can sign veteran’s extensions for 140 percent of their previous year’s salary in the first year of a new deal, a significant bump from 120 percent. This could ultimately help Boston retain star forward Jaylen Brown.

From the implementation of a midseason tournament to a requirement that players take part in at least 65 games to be eligible for All-NBA teams, there will be some significant changes. But one shift related to salary structures could affect the Celtics in the near term.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reached a tentative deal Saturday on a new collective bargaining agreement which would run through the 2029-30 season.

Brown is finishing up the third season of the four-year, $115 million extension that began after his rookie contract expired in 2020. It was a slightly below-market deal for Brown, who has since made two All-Star teams.

Under the current CBA, Brown would be able to sign a four-year extension this summer for about $170 million. But Brown would be able to command more than that in the open market as a free agent in 2024, so there was no incentive for him to consider this option.

Now, Brown will be able to agree to a four-year extension worth closer to $190 million, essentially a full max salary. And by doing it this summer rather than waiting until next year, he would lock in that hefty figure.

But Brown’s ambitions are certainly loftier. If he makes an All-NBA team this year, he will become eligible for a five-year, $290 million super-max extension.

It appears more likely than not Brown will secure a third-team All-NBA nod. He is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and has helped the Celtics to the second-best record in the NBA. And, perhaps most important, his competition at forward has been decimated by injuries and absences, with players such as Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson missing significant time.

On the surface, it may be fair to wonder whether Brown would is deserving of a super-max deal worth 35 percent of the salary cap. He’d be 28 by the time another extension kicks in, and this season the Celtics have actually been 3.8 points per 100 possessions better with him off the court. By comparison, they are 5.8 points per 100 possessions worse when fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum sits.

But the NBA is expected to sign a massive new media rights deal that goes into effect in 2025 and subsequently causes the salary cap to increase at a maximum of 10 percent per year. As salaries mushroom, long-term deals look better.

When Brown was asked last week about the impact All-NBA voting could have on his future, he sounded like someone who did not want to get his hopes up.

“I just come out every night and play basketball,” he said. “A lot of stuff is out of my control and it is what it is at the end of the day. I understand how the game works. It’s not always about who are the best players. Sometimes it’s a little bit political and it depends on whoever feels comfortable voting with.”

Brown’s comments in recent interviews raised questions about whether he even viewed Boston as a long-term home. He told The New York Times that he viewed segments of the fan base as “problematic” and toxic. And he made it clear to The Ringer that his future in Boston seemed uncertain.

“We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

Brown has been a frequent subject of trade rumors, most recently when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. And he has bristled when it’s been suggested that he is Boston’s “1B” behind Tatum. Perhaps he has interest in going somewhere he can be the top dog. But the Celtics remain among the favorites to win an NBA title this spring, and Brown is central to that goal.

The situation will sort itself out in time, but for now, the Celtics at least have one more tool in their chest with which to work.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.