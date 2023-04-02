In its second year, Medina Dixon All-Star Tournament showcases many of state’s top prep stars, with some new wrinkles

McClain held his second iteration of the tournament at Cambridge Rindge & Latin , with eight teams competing in a two-day event. The squads, selected by McClain through his own research, included dozens of local stars as well as all-star rosters from Springfield, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

“I feel like wherever I go, somebody knows him,” Davis said. “He’s always looking out, especially for the women’s side. We don’t see that much representation; he’s always the one that’s going to give us a spotlight.”

Dorchester native Thai Davis has known Al “Ski” McClain since she first attended his basketball clinics in sixth grade. During this weekend’s Battle New England Medina Dixon All-Star Tournament, the Beaver Country Day senior, now committed to Sacred Heart, got to appreciate how McClain has supported her.

Advertisement

In Sunday’s championship game, Medina Dixon Dream Team I defeated Medina Dixon Dream Team II, 63-30. Dream Team I fielded eight Division 1 college commits: Davis, Tabor’s Sophia Vital (Rhode Island), St. Mary’s Yirsy Queliz (Northeastern), Framingham’s Selina Monestime (Albany), Andover’s Anna Foley (Quinnipiac), Newton North’s Abigail Wright (Harvard), and Dexter Southfield’s Kayana Armbrister (Florida Atlantic) and Blake O’Grady (Missouri State).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The squad took down a similarly-stacked Dream Team II lineup led by Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot (St. Michael’s), Nobles’s Nasi Simmons (Boston University),, Wakefield’s Emma Shinney (Roger Williams), and St. Mary’s Niya Morgen (Bentley) and Kellyn Preira (Monmouth). McClain has watched most of these young talents for years and admires this generation’s maturity.

“All the kids are humble, approachable, very nice kids,” he said. “They’re a little different than your average kid that wants to go to the NBA or WNBA. These kids kind of get it.”

This year, the event took on greater community-building responsibility by opening Sunday with a matchup between the Boston police department and fire department. Police commissioner Michael Cox threw the jump ball to open the game. Superintendent Nora Baston values how events can strengthen local ties.

Advertisement

“Al McClain’s there allowing us to create our narrative. We’re all supposed to be working together and we are,” Baston said. “When people see us, and they see us enjoying this, watching their young kids grow up, and clapping for them and cheering them on, it just goes a long way.”

“I want to see inner-city girls exposed to this amazing sport, that helped me have mentorship and helped guide me through problems,” added Jamila Gales, a BPD officer and 1,000-point scorer at UMass Boston who leads the Girls Reflecting Our World (GROW) city mentorship program.

For the first time, McClain awarded a Medina Dixon High School Player of the Year honor to a young player who shined at the high school level, benefitted her community, and secured a college scholarship. Fittingly, it went to Vital, a star at both Cambridge and Tabor Academy who was the Independent School League’s Player of the Year this season.

“I’ve known [McClain] for a pretty long time, and he’s always had a lot of faith in me, so it just means a lot coming from him,” Vital said.

Medina Dixon’s high school jersey is framed on the wall of the Cambridge gymnasium. McClain, Dixon’s cousin, also placed a framed Dixon Team USA jersey courtside, along with a photo collage of the late legend, who died in November 2021.

McClain wanted to ensure last year’s tournament wasn’t a one-off. He plans to continue the tradition so another generation of stars remember Dixon’s impact on local basketball.

Advertisement

“I want to continue to do it as long as I can, and have some of the girls that are playing actually come back and give back to the Medina Dixon [legacy] concept,” he said.