Coach Kim Mulkey and LSU beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa, 102-85, in the NCAA national championship game for the first basketball title in school history. LSU got a first-half run from an unlikely player: Jasmine Carson. The West Virginia grad transfer scored 21 over the opening 20 minutes, going a perfect 7 for 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from 3-point range, to help build a 17-point lead.