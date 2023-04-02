Max Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, placed second for his first podium of the season, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took third spot.

Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win.

MELBOURNE — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix title in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag on Sunday.

Only 12 of the 20 starters finished, after a late rolling start behind a safety car, and the sport’s governing body said it was the first F1 GP in history to feature three red flags. Australian Oscar Piastri made the most of the disorder to finish eighth and claim his first championship points for McLaren.

Verstappen was pleased to clinch victory but queried the decision by stewards to issue a red flag after a crash on lap 55 of the 58-lap race instead of deploying a safety car.

He held a comfortable lead at that stage but then had to fight to hold the front position from Hamilton when the race was restarted.

“Of course we are happy to win the race, but I think the race itself towards the end was a bit of a mess with all the calls,” Verstappen said. “It left a lot of drivers confused as to why we needed a second red flag. Today was quite messy.”

On the restart on lap 55, Verstappen was able to hold off Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his Red Bull, resulting in a reshuffle of the finishing order.

Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second position throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart.

Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty that relegated him to 12th.

The Ferrari driver was upset with the decision and Alonso later said he believed the penalty issued to his rival was too harsh.

In a separate incident, Logan Sargeant drove into the back of Nyck de Vries and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also exited the race after crashing into each other.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed on the opening lap, and the Mercedes of one-time leader George Russell caught fire on Lap 18.



