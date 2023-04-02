Mets’ Kodai Senga features ‘ghost forkball’ to win first start in MLB against the Marlins

“First inning, definitely a lot of nerves,” Senga said through a translator. “My legs felt like a ghost. Once I got into a little bit of a pinch, I started to settle down and calm myself down.”

The 30-year-old righthander agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract after going 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 seasons with the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan. He overcame a difficult first inning and allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 5⅓ innings.

MIAMI — Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball,” leading the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins, 5-1, on Sunday.

Senga averaged 96.8 mph with 32 fastballs — the fastest 99 mph — and threw 26 forkballs, 18 sweepers and 12 cutters.

“It was a gradual thing, more step by step,” Senga said. “I got more used to the moment. A lot of guys kept pushing my back, giving me words of confidence.”

Senga’s day ended on his 88th pitch, a strikeout of Jazz Chisholm Jr. leading off the sixth. The large contingent of Mets fans at loan Depot park cheered Senga while he returned to the dugout.

“He started getting command of some pitches, getting some counts in his favor and making them rush to get to the fastball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Senga’s adjustment. “That opened up a lot of avenues for him.”

Dennis Santana, John Curtiss, and Stephen Nogosek completed a four-hitter.

Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle as the Mets won for the third time in the four-game opening series. Pham, who has dealt with a cornea thinning condition since 2008, said he was fitted with new set of contact lenses on Friday.

“I feel I’m seeing the ball better,” Pham said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say my eye doctor here fine tuned my lenses for me. I felt everything was different in a good way.”

Pham hit his first homer for the Mets, a two-run drive in the fifth and had an RBI double in the seventh when his sinking line drive to center drive eluded a diving Chisholm.