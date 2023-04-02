Adam Duvall and the Red Sox bats stay hot to take first series of the season over the Orioles

But here we are, three games into the season, and it’s clear that Duvall is right at home at Fenway.

Sox pitching was awful that season, and that’s being charitable. Duvall was one of many opposing hitters who padded their stat lines.

That Adam Duvall had three incredibly productive games at Fenway Park in 2020 while a member of the Atlanta Braves was not necessarily why the Red Sox signed him to a one-year contract in January.

He doubled twice and drove in two more runs on Sunday as the Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 9-5.

Duvall, who had a walk-off home run on Saturday, is 8 of 14 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in three games, fueling an offense that scored 27 runs in its first series.

Kiké Hernandez homered and drove in two runs. Masataka Yoshida was 2 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs, and two RBIs.

Alex Verdugo also drove in two runs.

Tanner Houck had a terrible spring training for the Red Sox, giving up 22 runs on 27 hits over 20 ⅓ innings.

But the righthander had a two-hit shutout and 3-0 lead through four innings before giving up three runs in the fifth.

Adam Frazier had a two-run homer to right field and Cedric Mullins a solo shot to center.

The Sox came right back, scoring three quick runs in the bottom of the inning. Consecutive singles by Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, Yoshida, and Duvall rebuilt the lead to 6-3.

After Verdugo reached on an error, Christian Arroyo put down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third.

It proved to be a gift for the Orioles as reliever Bryan Baker struck out Hernández and got Connor Wong to ground out.

The Orioles rallied against Richard Bleier, who made his Red Sox debut in the seventh inning. Frazier singled, then went to third on a double by Ramón Urias. Mullins followed with a two-run single.

The Sox added on in the bottom of the inning. Yoshida singled and Duvall doubled before pinch hitter Triston Casas delivered an RBI single. Hernández followed with a bloop single to right and the Sox had an 8-5 lead.

Houck was the winner. Four relievers held the Orioles to two runs over four innings.

