Game 3: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes for the series finale

Riding the high of Saturday’s wild walk-off win over the Orioles, the Red Sox can take the first series of the season with a win on Sunday after a pair of thrillers to start the year.
Boston will hope for a calmer affair when Tanner Houck takes the ball for his first start of the season. The righthander has a 1.84 ERA over 14 ⅔ career innings against Baltimore, though that experience has largely come out of the bullpen.
Lefthander Cole Irvin will make his Orioles debut after a January trade from Oakland.
Lineups
ORIOLES (1-1): Mullins CF, Rutschman C, Santander DH, Mountcastle 1B, Henderson SS, Vavra LF, Hays RF, Frazier 2B, Urias 3B
Pitching: LHP Cole Irvin
RED SOX (1-1): Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, Turner 1B, Yoshida DH, Duvall CF, Verdugo RF, Arroyo 2B, Hernández, Wong C
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Houck: Adam Frazier 0-3, Austin Hays 1-4, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan McKenna 1-3, Ryan Mountcastle 2-7, Cedric Mullins 1-7, Anthony Santander 1-5, Ramón Urías 1-2
Red Sox vs. Irvin: Rafael Devers 1-4, Adam Duvall 1-2, Kiké Hernández 2-4, Rob Refsnyder 1-3, Raimel Tapia 2-5, Alex Verdugo 0-6
Stat of the day: The Red Sox and Orioles have combined for 38 runs over two games, the highest combined total through two Sox games since 1926.
Notes: The Red Sox overcame their largest deficit to win since 2019 after falling into a 7-1 hole after 2 ½ innings on Saturday ... Houck had a 9.74 ERA in 20 ⅓ spring innings, saying that he felt off mechanically while working to add a cutter to his pitch mix ... Irvin made a strong first impression with Baltimore this spring, pitching to a 3.14 ERA in 14 ⅓ innings. In nine total innings against Boston, Irvin has no decisions and a 2.00 ERA ... The Orioles have also run wild on Sox catcher Reese McGuire, becoming the first team in MLB history to steal five bases in each of the first two games of a season.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.