Game 3: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes for the series finale

Riding the high of Saturday’s wild walk-off win over the Orioles, the Red Sox can take the first series of the season with a win on Sunday after a pair of thrillers to start the year.

Boston will hope for a calmer affair when Tanner Houck takes the ball for his first start of the season. The righthander has a 1.84 ERA over 14 ⅔ career innings against Baltimore, though that experience has largely come out of the bullpen.

Lefthander Cole Irvin will make his Orioles debut after a January trade from Oakland.