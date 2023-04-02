Tanner Houck’s wife, Abby, earns a save before the Red Sox righthander’s first start of 2023

Credit Abby Houck with a save. Her husband worked five effective innings on Sunday as the Sox beat the Orioles, 9-5.

“You want to say that spring training is for working on things but I didn’t pitch well,” Houck said. “I was pretty upset about it before my wife reminded me that it didn’t matter and to have a better attitude.”

Tanner Houck had a terrible spring training for the Red Sox, giving up 22 runs on 27 hits over 20⅓ innings.

Houck took a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning before the Orioles scored three runs on home runs by Adam Frazier and Cedric Mullins. The Sox picked up their starter with three runs in the bottom of the inning and Houck was credited with the win.

“He was around the plate with good stuff. He gave us a chance to win,” manager Alex Cora said. “A lot better than Florida.”

That Houck walked one and struck out five was a positive, as was averaging 95 miles per hour with his fastball. The righthander threw 45 of 70 pitches for strikes and worked inside effectively to Baltimore’s lefthanded hitters.

“It’s about just showing up each and every day and just putting your best foot forward,” Houck said. “That’s the best advice I’ll give anyone regarding baseball or regarding life.”

Crawford’s name springs up

The Red Sox did not plan for Kutter Crawford to be in the rotation to open the season. But when Brayan Bello and James Paxton were slowed down by injuries early in camp, he jumped into the mix and will face the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night at Fenway Park.

Crawford made four starts and worked 17⅓ innings in spring training.

“It really helps that I had a normal spring training,” the righthander said. “That wasn’t the case before. I feel like I’m prepared.”

Crawford pitched only five innings against Grapefruit League opponents last season, then allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits over seven innings in April working out of the bullpen.

This time he feels a lot better prepared.

“When [his] velocity is up, his other pitches play,” Cora said. “He’s a guy who throws a lot of strikes and uses all his weapons, which is very important.”

Crawford was 1-5 with a 5.43 ERA in 12 starts last season before missing September with a shoulder injury. The coaches felt he used that time wisely by learning from Nate Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and the other starters.

“He watched a lot,” Cora said. “He talked about the inside part of the plate. He needs to use that part of the plate to expand. Just being around the guys, not competing, just watching and learning was important.”

Trip the light, fantastic?

The Red Sox celebrated Saturday’s walkoff victory with a computerized light show made possible by the new LED lights installed over the winter.

That was certainly something new at tradition-bound Fenway Park.

“That was perfect timing. I was dying for that one,” said Cora, who supports the idea of the Sox trying new things. “History is history and we respect that. This is Fenway Park. As an organization we’ve done an amazing job improving the facility and keeping what it means to all of us — not only the people here but in baseball.

“But you’ve got to catch up. In a sport that we want young people to come and enjoy it and have fun with it. I think we’ve done enough to get that atmosphere.”

A highly unscientific Twitter poll taken during the game on Sunday revealed that 40 percent loved it, 27 percent hated it, and 33 percent were somewhere in the middle.

Changeup in plans

Paxton was scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday for Triple A Worcester at Buffalo with Bello set for Wednesday. But with rain in the forecast for both days, Paxton and Bello are traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., Monday and will pitch there. Paxton is tentatively scheduled to start again in Buffalo Sunday … The Orioles did not attempt any stolen bases after going 10 for 10 in the first two games of the series. That they played from behind most of the game was a factor … Trevor Story is two weeks away from throwing as he recovers from elbow surgery and four weeks away from swinging. The infielder will stay in Boston for his rehab work when the Sox go to Detroit later this week … Designated hitter/corner infielder Justin Turner gifted his new teammates with red boomboxes with Sox logos on the front. The boxes, made by Bumpboxx, are Bluetooth enabled, come with wireless microphones, and can be used as guitar amplifiers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.