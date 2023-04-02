Xander Bogaerts homers for second straight day to help the Padres win again at packed Petco Park

“I felt like I missed some pitches in the first at-bat. It stayed up perfectly and my eyes lit up,” Bogaerts said of the pitch on his home run. “Evening up the series was good.”

Bogaerts, a new fixture in the powerhouse Padres lineup after signing on in free agency following 10 seasons with the Red Sox, homered twice and drove in five runs on six hits in 13 at-bats in the season’s first four games. He has homered in two consecutive games.

SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Seth Lugo pitched seven strong innings in his first start for his new team and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Sunday, salvaging a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two.

The Padres set a new four-game series attendance record at Petco Park (174,915), which opened in 2004, with four consecutive sellouts to open the season.

Lugo (1-0) got out of an early jam in the first inning but then cruised for most of his remaining six innings, striking out seven while giving up four hits and one run.

“He has really been on a mission since the beginning of spring training as a starter to go out there and try to minimize his pitch count,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “First-pitch strikes, he didn’t walk anybody. He was able to go seven innings in his first outing as a starter after being a reliever — I wasn’t counting on that today.”

Lugo’s only blemish was giving up a home run in the seventh to Ryan McMahon for the Rockies’ only run.

“It was a good start to the season,” Lugo said. “I was able to keep them off-balance and stayed with the game plan and it worked out for us.”

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the third inning followed two batters later by Bogaerts’ two-run blast to left field for a 3-0 San Diego lead. Both came off Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-1).