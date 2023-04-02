The children’s rights advocate accused of Russian war crimes

“We welcome you like this,” said Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who was at the event, “because now you are ours.”

The children were not from Russia. They were Ukrainian children brought to the camp from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

MOSCOW — As children gathered at a holiday camp outside Moscow, they were greeted by a female performer in a kokoshnik, a traditional tiara, who extended the customary Russian greeting of a loaf of bread and salt.

Many of the children Lvova-Belova has brought from Ukraine have indeed become Russian, at least by passport, thanks to a decree she asked President Vladimir Putin to sign last year to streamline the adoption of Ukrainian children.

Advertisement

She has used that authority to transfer to Russia what Ukraine says are as many as 16,000 children. Some of those children have described a wrenching process of coercion, deception, and force, with many placed in homes to become Russian citizens and subjected to reeducation.

And the International Criminal Court has branded her actions a war crime. When it issued arrest warrants last month related to the Ukrainian invasion, it named only two Russians: Putin and Lvova-Belova.

She is reviled in Ukraine, where she is labeled a war criminal, and the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on her in 2022, but at home, Lvova-Belova is portrayed as the archetype of the woman revered in Putin’s Russia: a conservative, deeply religious mother to a large brood — as well as a dedicated advocate of the rights of children and people with disabilities.

In the Kremlin’s telling, she is far from a war criminal, instead leading a humanitarian evacuation of only around 2,000 orphans and other children who have been abandoned. The Russian propaganda machine notwithstanding, there is little doubt that she is a mother and guardian to many children: At the time of her appointment in October 2021, she told Putin that she had nine children, five biological and four adopted, while fostering 13 more. Now, her official biography lists her as the mother of 10 children, as she adopted a teenage boy from Mariupol, Ukraine, over the summer.

Advertisement

Lvova-Belova, 38, grew up in Penza, Russia, a city of about 500,000 about 400 miles southeast of Moscow. She met her husband, Pavel Kogelman, when she was a teenager singing in a church choir. In high school, she studied conducting, and she later gave guitar lessons.

For more than a decade, Lvova-Belova threw herself into helping disadvantaged children and disabled people. One of her first public projects was to provide care for babies who had been abandoned by their parents.

In 2008, already the mother of two children, she cofounded an organization called Blagovest that helped orphans adapt socially. Her cofounder, Anna Kuznetsova, became something of a trailblazer for Lvova-Belova, first establishing a name for herself in the social services field and then branching into politics.

Both women became well known in the city for their efforts, said Oleg Sharipkov, executive director of the Penza Civil Union Foundation. After establishing Blagovest, the two women went their separate ways as partners, with Lvova-Belova focusing on disabilities and Kuznetsova becoming active in the antiabortion movement, but they remained close friends.

“They had a good reputation in the community. They really, really, did some good things,” Sharipkov said. And then there was a “turning point,” he said, when both women realized that they could raise substantial funds from the regional and federal governments: “Both began to cuddle up hard to power.”

Advertisement

Lvova-Belova met with Putin for the first time March 9, 2022, in a session that was videotaped and made public. It had been less than two weeks since Russian troops’ full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but she told the president that 1,090 orphans had already arrived.

“Of course, Russians have big hearts and are already queuing up to take care of these children. What do you think?” she asked, adding that only those who had Russian documents could settle permanently into families.

There were “legal caveats” to be addressed before non-Russian children could be adopted, she told Putin, who quickly brushed aside such concerns.

“We are facing an emergency,” he said, “I believe that we must focus on the interests of the children rather than think about red tape.”

In May, Putin issued a decree that removed the obstacles to giving the children Russian passports.

Having been given her marching orders, Lvova-Belova began traveling to the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, visiting orphanages, bringing supplies, and often bringing children back with her. In mid-July, she posted on the Russian social network VKontakte that 108 children of the Donbas region would receive citizenship that week. As she dropped a group of them off with their foster parents, she wiped away tears.

But Lvova-Belova stands accused of serious violations of international law, such as extracting children from orphanages and hospitals in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine even though many had relatives who would have taken them in.

Advertisement

Despite the accusations against her, the sanctions and the international warrant for her arrest, Lvova-Belova has defiantly supported her actions.

“I arrived in hell,” she told the pro-government, conservative channel Tsargrad about her first journey to Mariupol, in an interview broadcast in November. “I’m honestly not ashamed of this year. I’m not ashamed, because I think my team worked not 100 percent, but 150 percent.”