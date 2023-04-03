Blending pop with jazz, singer-songwriter Laufey captures young love

Laufey’s star has risen considerably since her early college days. During the pandemic, she started posting on TikTok and sharing her romantic, jazz-inflected compositions, which draw from the jazz standards she grew up with and her classical training as a cellist and pianist. The Icelandic-Chinese musician’s debut album, “Everything I Know About Love,” released in August, meshes traditional and pop sounds to explore the qualms of modern dating. Laufey spoke to the Globe ahead of her show at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington Friday.

When Laufey played The Sinclair in Cambridge last September, it was somewhat of a homecoming. As a Berklee College of Music student, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter used to see her favorite artists at the venue, before she graduated in 2021. The first song Laufey released — and one of the first she’s ever written — is 2020′s “Street by Street,” a defiant reclamation of the streets of Boston after a heartbreak makes it hard to stay in the city.

Advertisement

Q. What was it like going on your first tour last year?

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A. It was so magical. I definitely started on social media, on Instagram and TikTok, during the pandemic when you couldn’t even tour, and it all was this beautiful accident that I even grew this following. I’d never seen [my fans’] faces in real life prior to touring, so getting to go on tour and do shows and see fans in real life and see their energy and who they are has been really, really special.

Q. You performed at the concert hall Harpa with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in October. When you were writing your album, did you imagine that a concert hall would be the kind of venue that these songs could be performed in?

A. Definitely. I mean, I never in a million years thought it would happen, but I always have that in thought. All my dream venues to play are historical stages or concert halls, places where orchestras performed. When I write my music and record it, I want it to be as big as possible. Musically, I add a lot of cello parts, lots of string parts, and try to expand as much as possible.

Advertisement

Q. “Everything I Know About Love” captures such a full range of romantic experiences from falling in love to songs about never being in love. How did you approach sequencing the album?

A. I felt more musically about it rather than lyrically because when you’re young and even when you journal about your experiences in love, it’s all over the place. You’re like, “I’m in love!” And then all of a sudden, next day, you’re like, “I’m so heartbroken. I don’t know why this happened.” And you’re like, “Wait a minute, he’s actually a little bit interested.” And then the next day you’re like, “I’m never going to find anyone ever in my life, and I miss my family.” And that messiness of thought around love and relationships when you’re young — the album is kind of like that.

Q. Your songs always have some kind of vignette or scene contained within them. What drew you to that specific kind of storytelling through your lyrics?

A. I watched a lot of musicals growing up, which is where I learned about jazz songs in the first place. I just love a good story. I’ve always loved songs like that, that tell a really good story. I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan. I always admired how she could tell a really good story.

Advertisement

Q. What made you want to merge jazz with pop?

A. I wanted to introduce jazz music to a new audience, to a Gen Z audience, as well as everyone else, but especially this audience that hasn’t been exposed to it as much. I wanted to find a way to bring it back. Take references from it and borrow sounds from it, but not completely try to copy it. Just make it something more relevant for me and for my age group.

Q. You’re Icelandic and Chinese, and you grew up between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. Is cultural identity something that factors into your songwriting?

A. One of the reasons I come across so confused in my songs is there’s the love portion, but then somewhere behind it, I’ve always been a little bit misplaced. I was the odd orchestra kid growing up. Everywhere I went, I never felt like I completely fit in. So I think there’s a sense of that, but because of that I grew very, very close to my family. I’m very close with my mom and dad and twin sister. And now I live in LA very, very far away from them, so I write a lot about being homesick or missing people at home.

Advertisement

It’s been really special to see the Laufey community grow. I found that there is such a lack of representation for Asian musicians in the music industry, and especially in the space that I am in. I have a lot of Asian fans, I find, and I can’t help but think that it’s because there are just so few Asian artists to look up to for young Asians, that I’ve become one of them to look up to, which is really touching, and I really do feel a sense of responsibility there.

Q. Are you working on a new album right now?

A. I am actually. What will hopefully be a second album. I’m in the writing and recording process.

Q. Is there anything you can tell us about the direction that you’re going in?

A. I’m still pushing the jazz and classical side of me. I’m still very much on that track. I want to still keep in that lane of sound. If anything, I’m leaning a little more into my classical roots.

Q. Has your process changed at all since you made your first album?

A. Yes, it definitely has. My first album was just a collection of all the songs I’d written ever, really. [This one is] very concept driven. I wrote the album from scratch, which was a crazy thing to do because I had never done that before. I didn’t even know if I was able to do that, just sit down and write an album on demand, but I think I proved that to myself, so I’m very excited about it.

Advertisement

Interview was edited and condensed.

LAUFEY

With Laura Elliott. At Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington. April 7 at 8 p.m. $34-$44. mahaiwe.org/event/laufey/













Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.