A punk-era class reunion, with Rick Berlin as its maestro

“I’m scary alright. I just have to look in the mirror,” jokes keyboardist-singer Rick Berlin (born Richard Kinscherf), who has assembled a bill of acts originally formed up to five decades ago for a show at Brighton Music Hall on Thursday.

It’s been said that there’s nothing scarier than an old punk rocker. But some of those same rockers of a certain age are creating remarkably vital music today, often with a freshness that rivals and sometimes surpasses the muscle of their original groups.

“We’re All In This Together: A Celebration of the Music of Rick Berlin” will feature a few of Berlin’s groups from over the years, including Orchestra Luna in a rare reunion appearance; Berlin Airlift; and his present-day Nickel & Dime Band, which will be joined on guitar and vocals by the Neighborhoods’ Dave Minehan (another punk-era hero), Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), and Jane Mangini (Trans-Siberian Orchestra). Berlin also recruited resurgent punk-era rockers the Nervous Eaters. Sharing the overstuffed bill are two popular local bands that formed two decades back, the Sheila Divine and Hallelujah the Hills.

The evening’s performers have enjoyed varying degrees of success. But as longtime players in the world of rock, they all hold one thing in common: Their staying power comes from their passion for the music, not the paydays that groups get in tours of large arenas.

In the late 1970s the term “punk rock” provided a broad stylistic umbrella for groups with a new independent energy, before being divided into descriptors like hardcore, new wave, art rock, and more. Even with such inclusive categorization, Orchestra Luna’s punk-cabaret-choreographed pop stood out, enough to attract a major label for the release of their eponymous LP and develop a significant fanbase in New York as well as around Boston. Their last reunion was two decades ago.

“Orchestra Luna was my first ever and most innocent band,” says Berlin. The group began with Liz Gallagher and Rick’s sister Lisa Kinscherf, the original Lunettes, before expanding from a trio into an eight-piece group.

Berlin Airlift, a solid rock-pop quintet, received substantial airplay on local rock stations in the early ‘80s, and their tune “Hunger Strikes” was the top local song of 1983 on Boston’s WBCN-FM. The Airlift split shortly after appearing on a regional tour with the J. Geils Band.

Besides revisiting the lasting allure of their music, Berlin sees the Thursday show as “a chance to honor those no longer with us from both bands.”

He reached out to the groups’ past members, and though some had dispersed across the country, all living members from both Orchestra Luna and Berlin Airlift agreed to perform.

The condensed retrospective of Berlin’s varied music career will show off his appeal as a consummate, personable entertainer. He has over a dozen albums in his discography; he led the Rick Berlin: The Movie and Shelley Winters Project bands; wrote two books, “The Big Balloon (A Love Story)” and “The Paragraph”; produced 70 videos; co-presents the Jamaica Plain Music Festival; had a “day job” at Doyle’s Café in Jamaica Plain until the pandemic; and recorded the “Cha Cha Club,” his duet with Mangini. For their set on this evening, the eight-piece pop-rock Nickel & Dime Band will feature tracks from all seven of their albums, including the new “True Story.”

“As long as I still have ideas for songs, even some no one ever hears, I’m inspired,” Berlin says. “I never made it to the big time, but I’m proud of what I’ve done these last 50 years and of my band, 12 years strong. I feel lucky. Even playing in front of tiny audiences, this ol’ coot flouncing about onstage, is a blast. When I run out of gas I hope I’m hip to it and throw in the towel.”

Berlin says that the Nervous Eaters have an “oblique history with us. Guitarist-singer Adam Sherman, their newest member, was part of Private Lightning when they played the Orpheum with Orchestra Luna decades ago. I’m honored that they agreed to be on the bill,” he says, aware that the Eaters could have headlined the evening in their own right.

The Nervous Eaters were a major presence on the Boston punk scene and had a local hit with their 1976 indie rock-pop sing-along “Loretta.” Singer-guitarist Steve Cataldo, who holds down a day job, has kept the band alive through various incarnations. The latest came together about four years ago and has made a splash with the tuneful snarl of their pandemic project, “Monsters + Angels,” released in November.

The album demos, which captured a tuneful energy reminiscent of the original band, caught the ear of Little Steven Van Zandt. He released the album on his Wicked Cool label and regularly features tracks on his Sirius XM channel, “The Underground Garage.”

That the band has had such staying power is a tribute to the still-hungry musicians that fuel it. Eaters drummer Dan McLean is a prime example. “Having a regular career outside of music, in my case I’m a finance guy, was a compromise,” he says. “I sacrificed time away from my instrument to provide some balance to other parts of my life, and my life is rich and full because of that.”

Bassist Brad Hallen, who co-produced “Monsters + Angels” with Cataldo, has worked only as a musician since playing in Pastiche more than four decades ago. His resume is impressive: Duke Robillard, Roomful of Blues, Susan Tedeschi, James Cotton, Hubert Sumlin, Billy Boy Arnold, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Vaughan, Otis Clay, and others in the blues and R&B world, “not to mention all the pop and rock artists.”

“I worked with Steve in the ‘80s in both the Nervous Eaters and his Lionhouse Blues Band. His vocal phrasing sets him apart from other singers in the punk genre,” Hallen says. “Steve called me literally a couple days after I had left Duke Robillard after 12 years asking me if I knew any bass players looking for work. I said ‘Well’ . . . It was good timing.”

“Constantly playing is the only way to keep our chops up,” adds Cataldo. “Both Adam [Sherman] and I write all the time, there’s always lots of good material to choose from.”

Though rock clubs have disappeared left and right over the years, the Eaters are lucky to have a record label that is “really behind” them and a booking agent who keeps them busy. “The band tries to get in front of as many new faces as we can,” Cataldo asserts. It helps that “Monsters + Angels” gets airplay on “The Underground Garage” channel. Three songs from the album — “Superman’s Hands,” “Chad,” and “Wild Eyes” — made it to the weekly “Coolest Song in the World” status in 2022. Does Cataldo still get a kick hearing his songs on the radio? “You bet I do, that has never stopped, it’s still a thrill,” he says.

The Nervous Eaters have most of the new songs ready for the band’s second project for Wicked Cool and start recording the album later this month. Among the tunes is “Into the Shadows” by guitarist Sherman. “I’m really looking forward to recording that one. If that song is not a smash hit, I will move to California,” Cataldo says.

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF RICK BERLIN

With Orchestra Luna, Berlin Airlift, the Nickel & Dime Band, the Nervous Eaters, the Sheila Divine, and Hallelujah the Hills. At Brighton Music Hall. April 6 at 8 p.m. $20. crossroadspresents.com



