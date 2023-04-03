This week’s TV: A road-rage comedy, a Beach Boys celebration, and ‘Trump: The Indictment’

A New York grand jury has decided to indict Donald Trump, likely for his role in a hush money payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign. Reportedly, Trump is going to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities this week, likely Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. He will be fingerprinted, a mug shot will be taken, and he will enter a plea. Last week, one of Trump’s lawyers told Reuters that after he surrenders in New York, Trump will plead not guilty.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers April 3-9

Advertisement

What does this have to do with TV? A whole lot.

A media throng is kept behind barriers outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after a grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump last week. Trump is expected to surrender on Tuesday. MARK PETERSON/NYT

We can expect the early part of the week to feature round-the-clock coverage and analysis. Even if Trump were a shrinking violet, the media would be all over this historic moment. But with Trump’s love of being in the public eye, and with the opportunity to raise money — and possibly votes — we can probably expect him to make noise of some kind.

Will there be protests? The media will be tracking the events closely on Tuesday to find out. While reporters and camera crews already wait across the street, metal barricades and officers have been placed around the Lower Manhattan courthouse that Trump will be reporting to. Trump has already told supporters on social media, “Protest, take our nation back,” a reminder of his final days in office, when he pushed his supporters to reject the results of the 2020 election.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Transatlantic” is a seven-episode limited series based on Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel “The Flight Portfolio.” From the creator of the extraordinary “Unorthodox,” Anna Winger, it’s a fictionalized version of the story of Varian Fry, an American journalist who in 1940 created an organization to help intellectuals, artists, and writers flee the Nazis and come to the United States. (Here’s the trailer.) The international cast includes Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs, Corey Stoll, Jodhi May, and Amit Rahav. It premieres Friday on Netflix.

Advertisement

2. Has the world been waiting for a road-rage comedy? I’m thinking the answer is a big yes, even if the show, called “Beef,” is not set amid the utter derangement of a Boston traffic circle. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star as strangers whose road-rage incident — he almost backs his truck into her car — triggers all kinds of twisted reactions across 10 half-hour episodes (trailer here). Misdirected anger, thy name is traffic. The show premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Kathryn Hahn (left) and Tanzyn Crawford in "Tiny Beautiful Things." Jessica Brooks/HULU

3. Based on the stories by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” gives us Kathryn Hahn as an advice columnist whose life is falling apart. Her marriage is breaking down, her daughter will barely talk to her, and her writing career is at a standstill (here’s the trailer, with Merritt Wever as her mother in flashbacks). If the tagline is any indication, I’m gonna like this one: “Broken is a beautiful place to start.” The limited series — eight 30-minute episodes — will premiere Friday on Hulu.

4. Apple TV+’s musical spoof “Schmigadoon!” returns for a second season. The first series of six episodes had fun with the songs and cliches of classic musicals prior to the 1960s. The new set of six will goof on musicals such as “Hair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cabaret,” and “Chicago” (see them in the trailer), and the season’s subtitle is “Schmicago.” Tituss Burgess joins the returning cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong. Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short come aboard as a new group of supporting characters.

Advertisement

5. How do you milk the pre-existing public awareness of “Grease”? It’s called “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” and it’s a 10-episode prequel musical series due to premiere Thursday on Paramount+. Set four years before the events of “Grease,” it’s about four outcasts at Rydell High just trying to have a good time. Moral panic ensues. (Trailer here.)

Jalyn Hall in "The Crossover." Alyssa Moran/Disney

6. Based on the children’s novel-in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” is about the coming-of-age of young basketball phenoms and brothers Josh and JB. (See the trailer here.) The adult Josh, voiced by Daveed Diggs, narrates the series, which also involves the boys’ former pro basketball player father. Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique Cruz, and Trevor Raine Bush star. The series premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

7. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get some good vibrations sitting at home in your room? God only knows, it’s possible. on Sunday at 8 p.m. CBS is offering fun, fun, fun and dance, dance, dance with “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.” And don’t worry baby; if you record it, you can see it later and even do it again. Why, if you want, you can watch it all summer long. Performers include Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, John Legend (”Sail on Sailor”), Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth (”Wouldn’t It Be Nice”), LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, and Weezer (singing “California Girls”).

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“Frontline: America and the Taliban” A new three-parter about America’s longest war. GBH 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview” The actor talks about his snowplow accident. ABC, Thursday, 10 p.m.

“Hullraisers” A British sitcom about three working-class women. AMC+, Sundance Now, and IFC, Wednesday, 11 p.m.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” A documentary on the life of the singer-songwriter. HBO, Friday, 8 p.m.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” A look at the actress’ journey. Hulu, Monday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Succession” The final season is fierce and fascinating. HBO

“Accused” A different defendant’s story every week in this courtroom drama. Fox

“Great Expectations” A strained effort to turn a Dickens classic into an anti-hero drama. Hulu

“Up Here” An ambitious musical rom-com with an overfamiliar story line. Hulu

“Lucky Hank” Bob Odenkirk’s English professor has a mid-life crisis. AMC

“Ted Lasso” The third season continues to charm. Apple TV+

“Rain Dogs” A dark comedy about a mother and daughter fighting homelessness. HBO

Advertisement

“Perry Mason” More courtroom drama in the second season. HBO

“Daisy Jones & the Six” A look at the career of a fictional rock band from the 1970s. Amazon

“Liaison” An international thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. Apple TV+









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.