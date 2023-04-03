Three New England authors receive Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards from the Cleveland Foundation

Now in its 88th year, the annual award is “the only American book prize focusing on works that address racism and diversity,” according to the award’s website .. The prize recognizes fiction, nonfiction, and poetry books as well as lifetime achievement. This year’s five winners are Geraldine Brooks for the novel “Horse,” Lan Samantha Chang for the novel “The Family Chao,” Matthew F. Delmont for the nonfiction book “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” Saeed Jones for the poetry collection “Alive at the End of the World,” and Charlayne Hunter-Gault for a lifetime achievement recognition.

The Cleveland Foundation announced the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recipients Monday, and three are New England-based authors.

“These remarkable books deliver groundbreaking insights on race and diversity,” jury chairman Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a press release.

The prize also awards recipients $10,000, the website states. Brooks lives on Martha’s Vineyard, as does Hunter-Gault for part of the year. Delmont, who is the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College, lives in Etna, N.H.

In addition to Gates, jury members are Rita Dove, Joyce Carol Oates, Steven Pinker, and Simon Schama. Previous notable winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, which was founded by poet Edith Anisfield Wolf in 1935, include Martin Luther King Jr., Toni Morrison, and Nadine Gordimer.

“[Edith Anisfield Wolf’s] notion that literature can ignite justice is valid nearly 90 years later, and we are honored to add the 2023 winners to the canon,” awards manager Karen R. Long said.

