Disney fires back at DeSantis

Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger came out swinging at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying his policies regarding the theme-park giant have been “not just anti-Florida, but anti-business.” The executive, who spoke during the company’s annual meeting on Monday, responded to questions from investors about Disney’s political fight in Florida and its decision to oppose legislation that limits discussion of gender identity in schools. “A company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do,” Iger said. Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, has increasingly found itself in a fight with conservatives over its policies and the content of some movies and TV shows. The battle has been most apparent in Florida, where the Republican governor and state legislators replaced the board of a municipal district that provides services to the company’s theme parks in the state after Disney opposed the schools legislation. DeSantis on Monday asked the state’s chief inspector general to investigate “collusive and self-dealing arrangements” passed by the outgoing board of the municipal district before his appointees took over. Thomas Strobhar, a conservative activist who sponsored a shareholder proposal for greater disclosure of the company’s charitable contributions, said Disney shouldn’t be supporting LGBTQ issues and abortion. “These policies could alienate possibly millions of our potential customers,” Strobhar said at the meeting. Disney tried to prevent Strobhar’s proposal from appearing on the ballot. The measure failed by a wide margin, according to preliminary results announced at the meeting. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Tesla must pay more than $3m to Black former elevator operator

Tesla owes a Black former elevator operator $3,175,000 for ignoring his complaints that he was subjected to racial slurs and offensive graffiti at the electric-car maker’s plant in Fremont, Calif., a federal jury said. The jury’s award to Owen Diaz Monday follows a five-day damages retrial for the ex-contractor. In 2021, Diaz won a $137 million verdict, one of the largest jury awards in US history in a discrimination lawsuit by an individual. After the judge decided the amount was too high and offered Diaz $15 million, he instead chose to start over with a new jury to determine damages. Elon Musk’s company has faced years of complaints from Black workers that managers at the factory turned a blind eye to the commonplace use of racial slurs on the assembly line and were slow to clean up graffiti with swastikas and other hate symbols scrawled in common areas. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Few plug into China’s vast network of charging stations

To support its transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles, China has rolled out more public charging facilities than the rest of the world combined. The problem is many are barely being used. New research from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies found that public charging posts in China are used on average about once a day. Some connectors along highway routes are particularly unloved, with an average utilization rate of 1 percent, according to the study. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Cineworld has a plan to exit bankruptcy

Theater operator Cineworld plans to raise $2.26 billion in a restructuring plan to slash debt and exit bankruptcy. The world’s second-largest theater chain said it’s reached a deal with 83 percent of lenders, a milestone after it filed for Chapter 11 protection in September. Cineworld had taken on heavy debt to acquire US chain Regal, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it into distress after lockdowns delayed the release and production of blockbuster movies and shuttered cinemas for months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

McDonald’s closes corporate offices as it prepares for layoffs

McDonald’s has closed its US offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs, according to a published report. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal e-mail from the Chicago fast-food giant saying US corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s declined to comment on the report early Monday. The report said McDonald’s would inform its employees this week about staffing decisions that are part of a broad restructuring of the company announced earlier. McDonald’s has more than 150,000 employees in corporate roles and in company-owned restaurants. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Saudi Arabia looking to attract the video game industry

The Saudi Arabian government is betting $38 billion on the country’s potential to become the next hub for the video game industry. As part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from oil, Saudi Arabia, through its Public Investment Fund, wants to become a big player in the $184 billion global gaming market. After focusing initially on the esports industry, which has been struggling, the fund’s subsidiary, Savvy Gaming Group, is now looking to develop, publish, and acquire top-tier games and support a gaming industry in Riyadh. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Yuan replaces the dollar as the most traded currency in Russia

China’s yuan has replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia, a year after the invasion of Ukraine led to a slew of Western sanctions against Moscow. The yuan surpassed the dollar in monthly trading volume in February for the first time, and the difference became more pronounced in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on daily transaction reports from the Moscow Exchange. Before the invasion, the yuan’s trading volume on the Russian market was negligible. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

New York approves a slew of pot licenses after court ruling

New York regulators approved 99 new provisional licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries Monday as they try to speed up the rollout of a legal market that had been impeded by a court ruling. New York legalized recreational marijuana for adult use two years ago, although only seven shops have opened so far. The rollout was slowed in part by a federal court ruling last fall that put retail licensing on hold in some regions, including Brooklyn and the Buffalo area, and legal operations are also undermined by a proliferation of unlicensed stores. A federal appeals court lifted most of that injunction last week, paving the way for the Cannabis Control Board to provisionally approve licenses in those areas as part of the 99 green-lighted Monday. Applicants still need to complete a supplemental application. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Factory output down in March

US factory activity contracted in March by more than expected, with a closely watched gauge dropping to its lowest level since May 2020 as measures of new orders and employment retreated. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of manufacturing activity decreased to 46.3 in March, below the median estimate of 47.5 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings below 50 indicate contraction. Excluding the pandemic, last month’s reading was the worst since 2009. The latest data, released Monday, suggest rising interest rates, growing recession fear, and tighter lending conditions may be starting to weigh on business investment. That’s compounding the demand challenges the sector already faced as households continue to shift more of their discretionary spending toward services. — BLOOMBERG NEWS