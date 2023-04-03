Fanfare this week for new Berklee College president, 21 months after she started the job

If you’re the fourth-ever president of Boston’s famous music school, and the first woman, the Berklee-appropriate celebration would be a concert or two. That certainly wasn’t happening in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 when Muhl was recruited from the University of Southern California , where she spent 30 years. And it wasn’t happening much in the summer of 2021, when she actually took office at Berklee, succeeding Roger Brown .

Erica Muhl has been president at Berklee College of Music for nearly two years. So why is her inauguration just happening this week?

But the performance scene is back in full swing, and Muhl is ready. She’ll give an inaugural address at Fenway’s MGM Music Hall on Tuesday morning, an event that will feature several musical tributes. That night, Berklee musicians will perform a tribute to Alicia Keys, also at the MGM Music Hall. The events follow a scheduled “Berklee Inauguration Symphony Orchestra” performance on Monday at Symphony Hall that will include compositions of Muhl’s, as well as those of Joan Tower and Samuel Barber.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“We knew that performance was going to be a big part of this inauguration,” Muhl said. “We all felt it was better to wait until we were fairly sure of being able to book concert venues.”

Advertisement

As her second school year as president winds down, Muhl can already point to successes. She is expanding a holistic approach to student care, called the Berklee Bridge, that will provide coordinated services for all 7,500 undergrads across a range of academic, health, and financial areas. Work is underway on a new dorm conversion at 12 Hemenway St., scheduled to be done this fall, and an expansion of the school’s campus in Valencia, Spain.

Muhl is also looking at ways to lower the cost of a Berklee degree by exploring hybrid options that would blend online and in-person classes, as well as increasing the number of agreements with community colleges in which associate’s degrees can be used toward full four-year Berklee degrees.

Advertisement

Ringo Starr accepts his honorary degree from Berklee College of Music president Erica Muhl on June 2, 2022. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Muhl’s love of music began at age 3, when she started playing violin. She later shifted to piano and started writing songs at age 13. She studied composition in France, and conducting in Berlin, before getting her doctorate at USC’s Thornton School of Music. She certainly didn’t expect to become a college president during those early years. But she sees the job as a natural extension of her musical passions.

“I actually find what I do in leadership to be really creative,” Muhl said. “Yeah, there’s a lot of day-to-day, a lot of nuts and bolts, there’s management, there’s definitely politics. But there’s also the opportunity, you know, to have a great impact and make great change.”

Mintz makes moves up north

Law firm Mintz is about to hit a major milestone: By the end of this month, it will have more attorneys in other cities than in its home city of Boston.

The reason? Canada. Mintz just opened an office in Toronto on April 1, and managing member Bob Bodian said the firm may have as many as 25 lawyers working there by the end of April. That will give Mintz about 600 firmwide, with around 280 in Boston. It’s the first time, Bodian said, that Mintz will have more lawyers outside of the Boston office than within it.

Advertisement

The 90-year-old firm’s expansion beyond Boston is a relatively recent phenomenon. In 2000, its only other office was a small one in Washington, D.C. Today, Mintz also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, and now Toronto. Bodian, based in New York, became the firm’s first managing member from another city in 2009.

The founding partners of the Toronto office are Michael Akkawi (specializing in private equity), Mitch Frazer (pensions), Eric Foster (mergers and acquisitions), Lee Johnson (intellectual property), and Cheryl Reicin (life sciences).

“It’s a really big shot in the arm for us in terms of life sciences, private equity, capital markets,” Bodian said. “A large part of the attraction [of opening in Toronto] was who these partners are and what they do. Having said that, Toronto is the fourth largest city in North America and one of the three biggest tech hubs. ... It’s an hour away by air, it’s a very strong city, and it’s a good place to be.”

House Speaker Ron Mariano speaking to the Greater Boston Chamber Government Affairs Forum on March 30, 2023. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Mariano makes his bets

When House Speaker Ron Mariano visited the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce nearly a year ago, he joked about how long it was taking to get a sports betting bill passed into law on Beacon Hill.

Well, just because the Legislature finally legalized sports betting last summer doesn’t mean that Mariano is done with the wisecracks.

Mariano returned to the chamber last week and continued the jocularity. In 2022, he joked how he probably wouldn’t come to the chamber speech if sports betting was legal because he would have bet all his money on the Boston Celtics the night before, when the C’s beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. Chamber chief executive Jim Rooney quipped at the time about how he knew a few people who might have been able to get that bet in for Mariano.

Advertisement

Now, there’s no need for a bookie. The state’s three casinos, including Encore Boston Harbor, offer sports betting, and it’s available on mobile apps.

“I recently had the opportunity to place some of the very first bets at Encore and on the DraftKings app,” Mariano said last week, while referencing top lieutenant Representative Aaron Michlewitz. “I did that with my chairman of ways and means, which shows you how much fiscal sense he has.”

Mariano then launched into his main speech, in which he talked about how he, Michlewitz, and Representative Mark Cusack are working on a tax cut package aimed at making the state more affordable and economically competitive.

He didn’t have many details, but he did share a backup plan.

“If all that fails, my plan is to bet 100 percent of the millionaires tax revenue on the Celts to win it all,” Mariano joked again. “So we’ll be all set.”

Boston’s shaving giant signs Yankees deal

Gillette: The best a Yankee can get?

The Boston-based shaving company, an arm of consumer products giant Procter & Gamble, announced last week that it signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the New York Yankees, making Gillette the Bronx Bombers’ first “official men’s grooming partner.” It’s a designation that includes signage in Yankee Stadium. Pitcher Nestor Cortes and first baseman Anthony Rizzo helped promote the sponsorship at an event last month where they got a fresh shave and chatted about grooming routines with members of the “Gillette Barber Council.” The deal represents the first Major League Baseball deal for Gillette in five years. Kind of makes sense it would be the Yankees, given the team’s famous policy against beards or long hair.

Advertisement

Of course, Gillette has had a longtime sponsorship with the Kraft Group for naming rights on the stadium where the New England Patriots and Revolution play. But what about the other Boston teams?

Spokeswoman Kara Buckley assured the Globe that Boston sports fandom remains alive at the Gillette world shaving headquarters, even if the company is “excited to be back in baseball” with this new Yankees partnership.

“As you might imagine, we are also BIG fans of our hometown sports teams — and we have supported our Boston-based teams and players in many ways through the years,” Buckley said in an e-mail. “This includes the Red Sox.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.