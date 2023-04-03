Vanity clashes with common sense in the Ozempic era

“From now on I’m going to eat less and exercise more.” That’s the pledge I’ve made — and invariably broken — countless times after a weekend of excess.

Honestly, it’s hard to know which is more hazardous to my health: an extra 30 pounds or the perpetual, demoralizing swings between hope and disgust.

Exploiting that hope is a lucrative business, one that’s rapidly expanding amid yet another diet craze — this one sparked by a new generation of obesity drugs.

The new treatments hold much promise for people whose health is seriously compromised by too much weight — but that promise must be discounted against the high cost of the drugs, medical risks, and petabytes of research data that show how fleeting weight loss can be.

A few key stats for context:

The current market leader is semaglutide, which was developed by Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharma company with its global R&D hub in Cambridge. It’s among a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, that triggers the release of insulin to treat diabetes.

Novo launched semaglutide as the injectable diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017. But as you may have heard, Ozempic became the off-label diet drug of choice for anyone who is anyone. That’s because semaglutide also limits appetite and makes you feel full by triggering the release of insulin.

Four years later Novo won approval to market semaglutide for weight loss, under the brand Wegovy, but many people continue to finagle Ozempic — as well as a Novo diabetes pill called Rebelsus — to help shed unwanted pounds. (The same is true for Trulicity, a diabetes drug made by Eli Lilly.)

Now, I’ve tried my share of diets, from old-school Weight Watchers to keto to newer apps Lose It and Noom. I’ve lost 50 pounds twice in my life, only to gain it back — a roller coaster many people ride for much of their lives.

My goal is to drop the aforementioned 30 pounds. That would get me below the minimum BMI obesity reading of 30. But that also puts me in the weight-loss gray area between urgent medical necessity and “I’d feel better about myself if I could wear size 36 chinos.”

GLP-1 drugs aren’t really meant for me.

Nevertheless, an unhealthy blend of frustration and vanity sent me to my local hospital’s bariatric center, where I was prescribed Saxenda, an older Novo injectable based on a different GLP-1 medication, liraglutide. At the time, Wegovy was almost impossible to get in the lower-dose pens you start out using.

I’m fortunate that my health insurance covers almost all of the cost. I pay $40 a month for Saxenda pens and needles, a tab that would top $1,900 without coverage. Many people with far more serious obesity and related health issues can’t afford GLP-1 treatments.

The first couple of weeks were rough.

I was nauseated and fatigued, there were bouts of diarrhea and one day of intense vomiting. These are “common side-effects.” (Others include constipation, abdominal pain, and headaches.)

The distress dissipated and I lost weight — slowly but pretty consistently.

Over three months, including a few weeks of conventional dieting before I started the daily Saxenda injections, I shed 19 pounds. I feel much better, both physically and emotionally.

But for the past month the bathroom scale hasn’t moved much. This is annoying but not unusual. Still, I worry that Saxenda is no longer tricking my brain into making me feel more sated after eating.

But let’s assume this is a temporary setback and the remaining 10 pounds eventually come off. What happens then? GLP-1 drugs are intended to be taken pretty much . . . forever.

That’s if you don’t develop serious complications. And there are many, including pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, kidney failure, and even suicidal thoughts.

There isn’t a ton of research on the long-term risks of GLP-1 drugs. Moreover, there’s limited data on what happens if you stop taking them, though a 2021 study found that people regained two-thirds of the weight they lost with Wegovy.

That jibes with reams of research showing that 90 percent of people who lose a lot of weight — regardless of the diet or drug — eventually put most of it back on.

With odds like that — and the known and unknown health hazards, and the massive prescription costs looming over the health care system — I wonder if it’s all worth it.

But then Monday comes around and a fresh start seems possible.

STAT, the health and biotech news site, has produced a comprehensive series of stories on the new generation of obesity drugs. You can find the coverage here.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.