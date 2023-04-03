17-year-old boy arrested in connection with fatal September shooting in Roxbury

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury last fall, officials said.
The teenager was arrested near 212 Waldemar Ave. in East Boston at about 2:15 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.
When he was arrested, the teen was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Suffolk County Juvenile Court on delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.
Police did not release the teen’s identity or detail any new charges against him.
Advertisement
The victim, Boston resident Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the Sept. 29 shooting, the Globe reported.
Boston police went to 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury after receiving a report of a person shot, police said. Moreta-Gonzalez was found with a gunshot wound and taken by Boston EMS to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston police homicide detectives by calling 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.