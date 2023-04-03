17-year-old boy arrested in connection with fatal September shooting in Roxbury

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury last fall, officials said.

The teenager was arrested near 212 Waldemar Ave. in East Boston at about 2:15 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.

When he was arrested, the teen was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Suffolk County Juvenile Court on delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.