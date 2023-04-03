20 kilos of cocaine seized, two men arrested after traffic stop in Littleton, police say

Police seized over 20 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two men Wednesday after a traffic stop in Littleton, officials said.
After conducting the traffic stop around 3:30 p.m., an officer learned the driver, Erasmo Lira-Mendez, 38, was not licensed, Littleton police said in a statement. The officer also discovered that the passenger, Cornelio-Rene Hernandez, 51, was wanted on an arrest warrant from Texas, police said. Both men were arrested.
“While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, Littleton Police discovered 20 large bags containing approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine each,” the statement said.
Police also found that Lira-Mendez was carrying $1,143 in cash, officials said.
Lira-Mendez was charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, police said. Hernandez was charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, officials said.
The men were arraigned Thursday in Ayer District Court, police said. They pleaded not guilty and bail for each was set at $1 million.
“The seizure of such a large amount of drugs shows the scale of the drug trade and just how much we’re up against as we work to save people’s lives from the scourge of drug abuse,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said.
