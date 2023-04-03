20 kilos of cocaine seized, two men arrested after traffic stop in Littleton, police say

Police seized over 20 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two men Wednesday after a traffic stop in Littleton, officials said.

After conducting the traffic stop around 3:30 p.m., an officer learned the driver, Erasmo Lira-Mendez, 38, was not licensed, Littleton police said in a statement. The officer also discovered that the passenger, Cornelio-Rene Hernandez, 51, was wanted on an arrest warrant from Texas, police said. Both men were arrested.

“While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, Littleton Police discovered 20 large bags containing approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine each,” the statement said.