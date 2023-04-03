April’s full moon is known as the Pink Moon, but not because of its color

The full moon in April, which will illuminate the night sky this week, has been dubbed the “Pink Moon.” But not because of its color.

Instead, the name originates from the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, which published names for full moons in the 1930s, according to NASA. April’s full moon is named after the plant moss pink, a low-growing pink wildflower that blossoms in the spring.

The almanac has multiple names for each moon, which are based on the traditions of indigenous tribes and colonial America. Historically, the names were a way to track the changing seasons, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.