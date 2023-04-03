Boston City Council to host hearing on banning mini-alcohol bottles

Similar ordinances banning the sale of such bottles have passed in Falmouth, Mashpee, Wareham, Newton, and Chelsea. Arroyo’s hearing order states that such a move could reduce public intoxication and alcohol-related ambulance responses.

The proposal, sponsored by Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, states that the sale of alcohol bottles of 100 milliliters or less “can have detrimental impacts on the health and well-being of Boston residents and neighborhoods.”

The Boston City Council on Monday will discuss potentially banning the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, often called “nips,” in the city.

“It’s entirely worth doing,” Arroyo said on Friday.

Specifically, he points to Chelsea, a small, working-class city just north of Boston, where EMTs with Cataldo Ambulance Service responded to 742 alcohol-related calls in 2017. That number dipped to 556 in 2018 when the ban was in place for about half of the year, according to Arroyo’s order.

Other US cities have banned the sale of the miniature bottles, including Chicago and Albuquerque. Banning nips could help address “health-related inequities caused by alcohol abuse,” while also “freeing up public health resources for non-alcohol related hospitalizations,” Arroyo said in his order.

In his proposal, the councilor cited federal health authorities, who found in 2021 that excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for more than 95 deaths in the United States annually.

Additionally, plastics that are used to make the bottles are not biodegradable and are often not recycled because they fall into designated glass piles with no way to sort them out, the order said. According to Arroyo, volunteers working to reduce litter in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood collected 10,000 nips in less than two months.

“It speaks to the size of the problem,” he said.

The Boston Licensing Board has the power to impose a condition that no nips or single containers of beer be sold by a liquor store when granting the store’s license, which Arroyo says it has done at least 70 times in the city.

The board also has the power to institute a citywide ban on nips on its own, according to Arroyo. And he said he plans on sponsoring a resolution on the matter that the council could vote on at a later date.

Monday’s hearing will be open to public testimony and officials from Newton and Chelsea, which both have bans on nips, have been invited to attend. Members of the city’s licensing board and the Boston Public Health Commission have also been invited.

The council’s committee on small business and professional licensure is scheduled to start the hearing at 3 p.m.

