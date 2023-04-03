Boy faces charges of bringing gun into a Lowell high school

A boy was arrested and faces firearm charges after he allegedly entered his high school in Lowell with a gun on Monday morning, police said.
The gun was allegedly in the student’s jacket when he entered the Career Academy, then was left in the main office, Lowell police said in a statement.
Police responded to the school on Smith Street around 11:30 a.m., the statement said. K-9s trained to detect firearms found no additional guns after a sweep of the school, the statement said.
The student, whose identity was not released, is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a firearm in a school, the statement said.
There will be an increased police presence and added security measures at the school in the coming days, the statement said.
“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Lowell Police Department,” Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in the statement. “We will continue to work with the Lowell Public Schools to insure the safety of the school community.”
