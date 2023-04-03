Boy faces charges of bringing gun into a Lowell high school

A boy was arrested and faces firearm charges after he allegedly entered his high school in Lowell with a gun on Monday morning, police said.

The gun was allegedly in the student’s jacket when he entered the Career Academy, then was left in the main office, Lowell police said in a statement.

Police responded to the school on Smith Street around 11:30 a.m., the statement said. K-9s trained to detect firearms found no additional guns after a sweep of the school, the statement said.