Cape Verde president visits Brockton High School

“Much more is required of us to be able to live in this complex world, and schools are the best spaces for us to learn to live in this world,” Neves said in Cape Verdean Creole through a translator to the hundreds of students gathered for the school assembly. “We need to be more intelligent, so we may understand the complexities of the context that we live in, so that we may have the answers to the challenges of the moment.”

Learning, he said, is a way the students can build a better future, including for the small country off the coast of Africa.

Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves on Monday afternoon put a challenge before Brockton High School students: Be an excellent student, become educated, and be a “good American citizen.”

Advertisement

Neves, who arrived in the US Thursday, is visiting New England to strengthen his country’s ties with Cape Verdean Americans. Earlier Monday morning, he met with Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

At the school, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan declared April 3 as Cape Verdean Presidents Day.

“Today’s a historic day that we’re going to be telling for many generations to come,” Sullivan said. “President Neves has always loved the city of Brockton. He came to the city of Brockton as Prime Minister [and] he has come here many times since being president of Cabo Verde.”

Neves, who became president in 2021, said during his speech that Brockton High students are privileged to attend a school where they are learning alongside other youth from different parts of the world. Such an environment is a great opportunity to grow as global citizens, he said.

“It’s great for you to be in a country that you can learn to live as if you are in the whole world,” he said.

Advertisement

Brockton is home to one of the largest Cape Verdean populations in the US. At Brockton High School, where 3,679 students are enrolled, 22 percent were born in Cape Verde, and Cape Verdean Creole is the first language for about 1,000 students.

“I myself am Cape Verdean so it was a really good thing to see someone outside of Brockton come in here specifically to see our school and be recognized,” said Milani Depina, Brockton High class president. “We can help people in Cape Verde by just being here and representing who we are.”

Brockton High senior Claudia Pierre said it was great to see Neves travel to Brockton to not only acknowledge the Cape Verdean community, but also to share a message everyone can connect with.

“I feel like everybody can grasp what he’s trying to inspire towards all of us,” said Pierre, who is Haitian American. “It doesn’t have to just be one culture taking from what he has to say.”

Teacher Ann-Marie Butler said she wanted Cape Verdean students to feel connected to their heritage during Neves’s visit.

“I hope they’re inspired by the president,” Butler said. “I hope that they get that chance to see leadership, to see what it means, to listen to his experiences, and what words of wisdom and advice he can offer our kids here in Brockton.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.