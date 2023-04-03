Central Falls Mayor Rivera won’t run for Congress

“My energy and time is needed most in our city right now, and I am compelled to continue building the city, state, and national partnerships necessary for the comeback and transformation of Central Falls,” Rivera said in a statement. “We have amazing, timely projects happening with a new high school, the development of over 200 units of affordable housing, a new community center, and so much more that need bold leadership.”

PROVIDENCE — Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera on Monday announced she will not run for the First Congressional District seat that US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating.

From left to right, state Senator Sandra C. Cano, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos at a fund-raiser for Rivera.

No person of color has ever represented Rhode Island in Congress. And Rivera, a Democrat who is the state’s first Latina mayor, said people from across the state and the country had encouraged her to enter the race.

“I am humbled by this powerful and overwhelming support and I have spent the last month having important conversations, including with my children, to determine if this moment is right for me,” she said. “I am grateful for those who have encouraged me to run, and will take that momentum into my important work ahead as mayor.”

Rivera quoted the late poet Dámaso Alonso who said, “Tal Vez Sea Verdad: Que un Corazón Es lo Que Mueve el Mundo.” (”Perhaps it is true: It is a heart which moves the world”). She added, “I will continue to lead with my heart and my passion.”

Rivera had said she was “taking this decision on whether or not to run seriously and thoughtfully.”

“This is a huge moment for a new bold, Democratic leader in Congress willing to tackle national issues that impact the lives of Rhode Islanders and our municipalities,” Rivera had said. “I’m proud to see women, particularly women of color, recognizing this opportunity and working to elevate our representation.”

The list of potential candidates for the First Congressional District seat still includes at least nine Black and/or Latino residents.

The candidates who have announced they are running include Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Sandra C. Cano, Representative Nathan W. Biah, Providence City Council member John Goncalves, former state Senate candidate Nicholas A. Autiello II, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie E. Beauté, former US House and Senate candidate Allen Waters, and former RIPTA bus driver Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes.

Republican Aaron Guckian, who lost last year’s lieutenant governor race to Matos, has said he is considering running for the vacant seat. And former attorney general Arlene Violet on Friday said that she is considering running as an independent.

Also last week, Governor Daniel J. McKee announced the special election schedule, setting the primary for Sept. 5 and the general election for Nov. 7.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.