Divers search for vehicle in water in Seaport

Divers were searching Boston Harbor for a vehicle that reportedly went into the water in the Seaport district on Sunday night, authorities said.

Boston police received a report that a vehicle struck several “things” in a shipyard and then drove into the water off Drydock Avenue at 10:26 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, confirmed Monday.

State Police responded among with Boston police and firefighters, and divers from the Boston Fire Department went into the water because it was their jurisdiction, said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.