Excavation in Newport looks for Gilded Age artifacts

But less than two decades after the 18,000-square-foot mansion was built, it was leveled by another family to make way for Ochre Court, which still stands today as one of the main administrative buildings at Salve Regina University, and was built to outshine the Petit Chateau in New York.

NEWPORT, R.I. — In 1870, James Powell Kernochan built Edgewater, an ornate Italianate villa, as a wedding present for his brother J. Frederic Kernochan and his new bride Mary Stuart Whitney. The brothers grew up wealthy in New York society: their father moved to the states from Scotland and was in the dry goods business before he co-founded the University Club of New York.

This spring Dr. Heather Rockwell, a cultural and historic preservation professor, is bringing students and members of the public onto the property to conduct excavations.

Q: How did you find out about Edgewater?

Rockwell: I teach a class in geographic information systems, and had students look at how the landscape of Salve’s campus changed over time for one of their final projects. They go through old maps, lay them over a modern one, and map out exactly where buildings once stood. I asked them to look into a particular location of where they would dig that might have some interesting potential, and Edgewater emerged. Frankly, I had no idea it ever existed.

What is known of Edgewater, which only stood for 18 years?

There are a few images of the outside of the home, which showed how elaborate it was and the level of stonework it had (65,000 stones in total). Compared to Ochre Court, it would have been extremely tiny. But for the time, it was massive. It had big stables out front and a few small outbuildings that would have also been impressive. We think the home stood closer to the water’s edge than Ochre Court. Unfortunately, there aren’t any photos we’ve been able to find of Edgewater’s interior.

Like many of the homes and mansions in Newport of that time, it was only used seasonally and the family sold it around 1881 (for $90,000, according to reports at the time) after they couldn’t afford upkeep anymore. Ogden Goelet purchased the property and summered there for six years before he decided to tear it down and build Ochre Court.

An excavation crew at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. looks to uncover the remnants of the Edgewater estate, a villa built in 1870 that only stood for about 18 years. Salve Regina University

How far down do you have to dig to find anything of importance?

We’re just about 20 centimeters below the surface right now. We did a ground penetrating radar survey before we started digging and were able to identify the foundation of the stables that are still there. That’s pretty common for that time period. You’d think that when they demolished the building, that everything would be included. But they would sort of knock down the building into a cellar hole and smooth over the top, bring infill and make it look flat again. The foundation looks like it’s about a meter below the surface.

What are you finding on your journey down to the foundation?

We’ve got a little ways to go. But so far we’re already finding materials based on what we know about the time period. We found clay sewer pipes, which we don’t use anymore, a lot of clay tile that could have been roofing tile, and then some ceramics that look very period appropriate. These little pieces of ceramics look like pieces to China, and others look more like utilitarian pottery. We’ve found a lot of nails that are covered in rust, so nothing too groundbreaking just yet. But It’s still early on, so things are fairly small.

Why does it take so long to dig to where you want to get?

We’re a week in, but archeology is really a team sport. It’s a slow process and you have to be meticulous to get the kinds of answers we want to have. The idea is that we’re trying to just remove tiny amounts of soil at a time so that we don’t miss anything small. It’s really about doing this very careful detective work. Every bit of dirt that comes out of that site is actually sent through a quarter-inch mesh screen. There aren’t any photos of the stables, so we want to use these materials to try to reimagine what the stables might have looked like.

Situated along the famed Cliff Walk, Ochre Court is Salve Regina University's main administration building in Newport, Rhode Island. Salve Regina University

Do you think you’ll be able to uncover parts of the main house?

The main house was fairly close enough to Ochre Court’s deck that we think the site that was knocked down would have been too disturbed during the construction of the mansion. We are still doing scans in the backyard [of Ochre Court] to see if we can narrow down exactly where the house stood.

Have you conducted excavations elsewhere in the Newport area?

Yes. In a neighboring estate in a section where a greenhouse once stood, we found crystal stemware and found that they were growing exotic fruits like pineapple at one point. It actually makes me think that we, as people in America, really haven’t changed that much. These elite members of society probably grabbed a glass of wine, went to their greenhouse to be around plants, kind of like how we drink and gather with friends in garages.

How does this fit into your own background?

My main love in archeology is in the prehistoric period. I have a project in northern Maine that looks at the first Indigenous people, where I bring a group of students in the summer to work with me and that’s been my main research project. But field school can be expensive. In order to provide some real hands-on experience while taking a class, we started this local project right on Salve’s grounds, and started inviting the greater Newport community to join us. [You can register to help dig here.]

