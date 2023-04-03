A fight over the future of NH’s energy efficiency programs erupts

On Friday, state Consumer Advocate Don Kreis sought to block all three members of the commission from ruling on the state’s next triennial energy efficiency plan, in what he called an unprecedented move. The office of the consumer advocate is an arm of state government charged with representing the interests of residential ratepayers — families and individuals who pay utility bills.

NHSaves provides rebates for home weatherization and efficient appliances, and its budget is approved by the Public Utilities Commission.

CONCORD, N.H. — There is a fight brewing over the future of New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs at the Public Utilities Commission, the government entity that regulates key energy policies. At stake are the next three years of the state program called NHSaves.

Kreis believes the three commissioners — chairman Daniel Goldner, and commissioners Pradip Chattopadhyay and Carleton Simpson — should be disqualified from making decisions about the energy efficiency plan because they don’t support the program and “waged an artful campaign to undermine and question” it, he wrote in a Friday filing with the commission.

At issue is a January report issued by the commission that Kreis and other energy efficiency advocates say is both biased against energy efficiency and inaccurate. The report looks at how energy efficiency programs are set up and questions how the economic impact is measured. Goldner said he and other commissioners were principal authors of the so-called Zellem report, which Kreis argues disqualifies all three from ruling on the future of the program since they won’t be able to do so impartially.

“I am very concerned about the future of ratepayer funded energy efficiency in New Hampshire,” Kreis told the Globe. “I think that by now, the Public Utilities Commission has conclusively demonstrated its hostility to the fundamental precepts of that particular program. And that is not the way the system is supposed to work.”

None of the commissioners returned a request for comment on Monday. Gov. Chris Sununu said the commission’s job is to ensure fair, reasonable prices for ratepayers.

“Internal back and forth that distracts from that objective is unhelpful,” he said in a written statement. “The focus must remain on what matters most — protecting our ratepayers.”

Residential ratepayers all pay into energy efficiency programs through their monthly electric bill, with the idea that the savings will far outweigh the cost of a few dollars for a typical household. But if the programs are dismantled, Kreis said, people will end up paying more for their electricity than they otherwise would. And New Hampshire has lagged behind its neighbors in energy efficiency investments, according to the American council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. On that scorecard, it ranks 19th in the nation.

Energy efficiency advocates have seen the commission cut the NHSaves program before, and they’re bracing for that to happen again — in spite of a law passed last year that’s meant to prevent that. House Bill 549 put energy efficiency programs in statute, laying out how the program would operate moving forward. Advocates worry the commissioners aren’t going to follow that law.

“I’m encouraged the office of the consumer advocate was willing to file this because really, somebody needed to do it,” said Sam Evans-Brown, the executive director of Clean Energy New Hampshire. “We had this pattern of behavior from these commissioners where they were attempting — it would seem — to flout the law.”

House Bill 549 was passed into law last year in order to stabilize energy efficiency programs and give contractors providing these services some certainty about the future of the program. Evans-Brown is worried the commissioners will dismantle the program again. In 2021, energy efficiency programs were forced to shutter after the commission cut funding. The programs were eventually restored after HB 549 was passed.

“Everyone is concerned we’re headed toward another train wreck of an order,” he said. “I think it’s appropriate to put the commissioners on notice that we see what you’re doing, and we will not stand for it,” Evans-Brown said.

Some of the contractors who work with the NHSaves program to weatherize people’s homes say uncertainty makes it hard to plan for the future. “We don’t know what to do as far as gearing up for the future — hiring, trucks, training,” said Bill Newell, one of the owners of Newell & Crathern, a window and insulation company. “We as contractors are in limbo as to what our future is going to be in New Hampshire.”

Eversource, Unitil, and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative are not taking a position on the filing, according to their respective spokespeople. Liberty Utilities did not return a request for comment.

The commissioners are now expected to respond individually about whether they will disqualify themselves from ruling the energy efficiency program or not, but there’s no deadline requiring them to respond. If the commissioners agree to step aside voluntarily, the governor can appoint an interim commissioner to take their place. If they don’t agree to step aside, a legal challenge could bring the issue before the N.H. Supreme Court.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.