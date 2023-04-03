Framingham police search for missing man, last heard from 3 weeks ago

Wakanya was reported missing Thursday, Framingham police said in a statement. Framingham police most recently interacted with Wakanya in mid-March, the statement said.

George K. Wakanya, 34, has not been in contact with anyone in three weeks, according to Framingham police.

Wakanya is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds, the statement said.

His phone goes straight to voicemail, the statement said. He has no vehicle registered under his name, the statement said, though he may have access to one.

Anyone who locates Wakanya can call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

