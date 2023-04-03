‘He didn’t fancy-dance around it’: N.H. GOP leader Tom Rath on Chris Christie’s criticism of Donald Trump

After former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie held a town hall in Manchester last week, I caught up with longtime GOP leader Tom Rath to get his thoughts about which role Christie is auditioning for in New Hampshire’s production of “First in the Nation: 2024.”

After former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie held a town hall in Manchester last week, I caught up with longtime GOP leader Tom Rath to get his thoughts about which role Christie is auditioning for in New Hampshire's production of "First in the Nation: 2024."

Rath, who sat in the front row for Christie’s event, served for a decade as a Republican National Committeeman and advised the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and others. So he knows a thing or two about Republican presidential politics. And he said he found Christie’s performance “very, very” impressive.

“You can tell he’s campaigned here before,” Rath said, “because he understands you don’t throw fastballs up here. People really pay attention. They ask serious questions. He gave them serious answers.”

While his party largely fell in line behind leading man Donald Trump, Rath instead backed Republican John Kasich in 2016 and Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, basing his endorsements on each candidate’s personal character.

Now, Rath said he’s most interested in knowing how the potential GOP candidates in the 2024 race will “grapple with the issue of Trump,” who has declared that he is running. On that metric, Christie excelled, he said. “He didn’t fancy-dance around it; he went right at it,” Rath said.

You can read the full story I wrote about the town hall. In short: Christie said Trump has disqualified himself for the presidency and Republicans should move on.

Christie could derive “a unique credibility” through his blunt commentary about the former president, Rath said. By claiming a center lane, Christie could give New Hampshire independents a strong reason to vote for a Republican, especially as Biden and any mainstream Democratic challengers may skip New Hampshire’s primary entirely, thanks to the DNC’s vote to award the first-in-the-nation primary spot to South Carolina.

”The thing that might draw (independents) in,” Rath said, “is an ability to make a very negative comment about Trump.” For more coverage, be sure to check out my story on why fringe candidates might dominate the Democratic contest and how Nikki Haley is aiming to build a coalition. There’ll be more where that came from!

Trump indictment: Former president Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday, and NYC is bracing for a tumultuous day. Get caught up on the case and follow the latest developments.

Community power: A dedicated group of retirees in their 70s and 80s wanted to tackle high energy costs in Walpole. Amanda wrote about how they got the go-ahead to join the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire.

Border proposal under fire: Governor Chris Sununu’s budget calls for spending $1.4 million in state funds to deal with illegal crossings from Canada, even though it’s unclear how many crossings occur along New Hampshire’s border.

Brutal: Chris Sale made his first appearance on the Fenway mound since 2021. Suffice to say, Globe staffer Dan Shaughnessy wasn’t impressed.

Groundbreaking therapy: Conner Hess, a 6-year-old boy who received a nightmare diagnosis, underwent a one-time treatment that will likely save his life. It cost a staggering $3 million.

Two bow out: Victoria Sullivan announced Friday that she won’t run again this year for Manchester mayor, and Rich Girard, another potential Manchester mayoral candidate, bowed out this morning. That leaves three declared candidates and at least one more potential candidate.

American idols: Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will be on stage April 13 at the new Nashua Center for the Arts. “I’m pumped,” Aiken said, “because it’s such a fun opportunity for he and I to reminisce and to share that with audiences.” (The center held its ribbon-cutting on Saturday. See a photo below.)

New Hampshire news to know:

New Hampshire lawmakers added $35 million in state funds last fall to help 50,000 households pay heating and electricity bills. Just 1.5 percent of that “largest energy relief package” has been disbursed. (New Hampshire Bulletin) Unhoused families living in hotels are up against move-out deadlines as the pandemic-era New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program comes to a close. (NHPR)

Nashua students sent letters of support last week to Nashville, Tennessee, where a shooting left six dead, including three children, at The Covenant School. “We are listening ... You are not alone,” one wrote. (Nashville Mayor John Cooper)

Interviews with voters in conservative-leaning Salem reveal a Granite State electorate that’s uninterested in culture wars and worried about the economy. (Courthouse News Service)

Connie Fellows of Pittsfield, who makes homemade Easter baskets for kids, has her basket-packing rhythm down pat. She made 250 baskets this year, all on her own, smashing her old record. (Concord Monitor)

The big picture:

Nashua, N.H. — Rich Lannan, president of Nashua Community Arts, center, gives instructions to the ribbon cutting participants during a daylong event Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the new performing arts center hosted by Nashua Community Arts.

