Keene State College student charged with threatening to kill congressman

A student at New Hampshire’s Keene State College was charged Monday in federal court for allegedly calling the office of a US representative and threatening to kill him last week, authorities said Monday.
Allan Poller, 23, appeared Monday in federal court in Concord, N.H., and was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another, according to a joint statement from the New Hampshire US attorney’s office, the FBI’s Boston division, and the US Capitol Police.
It was unclear Monday whether Poller had hired an attorney.
Around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Poller allegedly called a congressional office in Washington, D.C., and left a threatening voicemail, the statement said.
Advertisement
“Representative [Name], if you keep on coming for the gays, we’re going to strike back, and I guarantee you, you do not want to [expletive] with us,” Poller allegedly said in the message. “We will kill you if that’s what it takes. I will take a bullet to your [expletive] head if you [expletive] with my rights anymore.”
Keene, N.H., police and Springfield, Vt., police assisted in the case, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.