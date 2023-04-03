Keene State College student charged with threatening to kill congressman

A student at New Hampshire’s Keene State College was charged Monday in federal court for allegedly calling the office of a US representative and threatening to kill him last week, authorities said Monday.

Allan Poller, 23, appeared Monday in federal court in Concord, N.H., and was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another, according to a joint statement from the New Hampshire US attorney’s office, the FBI’s Boston division, and the US Capitol Police.

It was unclear Monday whether Poller had hired an attorney.