Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Marion, State Police say

A man was killed Monday in Marion after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road, struck a concrete barrier, and rolled over, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:13 a.m., according to State Police spokesperson David Procopio. The vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 SUV, was traveling west on Route 195, officials said.

The vehicle “approached the Route 105 overpass, drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median and struck a concrete support section of the overpass,” Procopio said.