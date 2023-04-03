MBTA must hire hundreds of employees and needs $12 billion to address safety, capital concerns, foundation warns

At end of the last fiscal year, the T had a budget for 7,400 employees, but 900 positions were already unfilled and another 740 are vacancies expected in this current fiscal year due to staff departures.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation noted in a new report that there are currently major gaps in the T’s staffing, including having one-third fewer people than needed to properly operate the capital budget office. Moreover, one in every 10 of the T’s entire budgeted jobs are vacant, the foundation said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority needs $12 billion to address current safety and capital spending demands and must hire hundreds of new employees just to stay ahead of staff retirements, a new study cautions.

Overall, the study found, the T is moving to hire 500 people as soon as possible, and aims to fill 2,100 positions this fiscal year, nearly the number of people the agency has hired in the past four years, the foundation said.

“The Authority plans to fill 2,100 positions in FY 2023, but that ambitious goal should be seen in context: That goal is slightly less than the T’s total hires over the previous four years,” the study found, using the italics for emphasis.

The Globe reported in January that a year-long hiring campaign for bus drivers failed to draw the hoped for response, impacting Black and Hispanic passengers more than any other community.

“Recruiting and maintaining personnel is more challenging in an environment where people have more work options, especially ones that help them achieve a better work/life balance. The MBTA cannot succeed without a long-term commitment to communicate regularly with its workforce to understand morale and culture issues – and find ways to improve both,” the foundation concluded.

Incoming T General Manager Phillip Eng is taking over leadership of an essential part of the region’s economy hobbled by serious safety concerns across the system and internal management failures that have hampered effective responses to the myriad issues the agency faces, the foundation concluded.

“The MBTA is in a full-blown crisis. Failure to fix it has profound impacts on the region’s economy and the companies and people forced to rely on public transit,“ the foundation concluded. “A sound MBTA requires three key components: working physical infrastructure, fiscal health, and a functioning organization.”

The T needs $12 billion “to upgrade and modernize its existing infrastructure within the next decade,’’ the foundation said, adding that even more dollars are needed to address “climate resiliency” and to pay for the pending expansion of commuter rail to the South Coast and the Green Line extension.

“Yet even though the T’s ability to operate services and upgrade its infrastructure could be crippled by its financial plight, lawmakers have yet to identify a dedicated and reliable revenue source to address these looming risks,” the foundation said.

Many of the issues highlighted by the foundation have been acknowledged by the T, including the concerns about filling job vacancies in critical positions.

The foundation report also advocates for the leadership of the T to abandon its historic practice of providing “drip feeds” of information to its passengers and replace it with an honest and forthright public information practice.

“For good reason, the riding public has become increasingly distrustful,’' the study found. “It is crucial that the T be candid and fully transparent in communicating and explaining the reasons and plans for such events and their impacts on services. Without rebuilding public trust, the MBTA cannot rebuild itself.”

The non-profit also recommended:

- Slowing expansion of the South Coast commuter rail and GLX lines.

- Expanding outsourcing of essential tasks.

- Start a five-year labor capacity assessment updated annually “that highlights skill shortages before they become crises.”

- Expand connections between vocational schools, community colleges to create a “pipeline” to the MBTA’s for “mechanics, operators, and other highly needed employees.”

- Consider developing ties to STEAM programs created by the “American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACECMA) and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), to encourage women and minority candidates to consider the T as a career.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.