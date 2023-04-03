No drinking allowed this summer at Wellfleet beach near popular watering hole

National Seashore Chief Ranger Michael Valora told the Provincetown Independent that the ban at the popular spot, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, will run from May 20 until Sept. 10, and continue in future summers, until “the drunken behavior is under control.”

Drinking alcohol at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet will be banned from late May through early September in an effort to combat rowdy behavior, officials said.

Last call has come for a popular Outer Cape beach, at least for now.

The Independent reported that Wellfleet Police Chief Michael Hurley told the Select Board via that people have flocked to the beach in recent years, leading to “excessive alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and improper disposal of human waste.”

Hurley could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. Valora and officials with the National Park Service, which overseas the Cape Cod National Seashore, also could not be reached for comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the penalties will be for flouting the alcohol ban at the beach, which is located steps from the Beachcomber, a bar and seafood restaurant often packed during the summer months.

On Friday, the restaurant posted a calming video of the surf gently rolling in.

“Happy Friday, friends!” the restaurant posted above the brief clip. “Enjoy this half minute or so of zen.”

