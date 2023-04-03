As ‘Orbeez guns’ trend online, Canton police warn not to bring them on town properties

In a phone interview, Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty clarified that state law says that any guns or dangerous weapons, including BB guns and other projectile devices, are banned in schools and on school buses.

The possession of the toys, which shoot marble-sized gelatinous beads, is prohibited on all town properties — including schools, town fields, and the public library — and at businesses, Canton police said in a statement Monday.

Canton police warned residents against using or allowing their children to use gel ball blasters, also known as “Orbeez guns,” after seeing more of the popular toy guns in the hands of local children in recent weeks.

Advertisement

However, Rafferty said, children who possess toy guns at other town properties, such as the library, will be also removed from the premises by officers.

“Discharge of these ‘orbeez guns’ is not only strongly discouraged, but could potentially lead to criminal charges,” the statement said. “We are taking this issue extremely seriously.”

The toys can be easily mistaken for real firearms, the statement said, which could cause confusion and panic. Some users on social media have started freezing the gel balls used in the toy guns, the statement said, turning them from wet, squishy beads into dangerous projectiles.

The statement was also released in anticipation of students using gel ball blasters in end-of-school-year rites of passage, Rafferty said. After seeing recent incidents such as hoax police “swatting” calls across the state, and an 18-year-old shot by police in Manchester, N.H., after brandishing a realistic-looking BB gun, Rafferty said, it seemed prudent to remind parents of the potential danger of children carrying these toy guns.

“To [children], it’s innocent fun, but in these contemporary times, if it’s a toy gun that looks like a real gun, that has potential in so many ways,” Rafferty said in an interview. “We get the call, we think it’s real ... we need to respond as if it’s the real thing.”

Advertisement

Social media “challenges” have made the gel ball blasters the latest craze among young people, and increasingly, an issue of concern among police, she said.

In January, three juvenile suspects in Auburn were charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly shooting a group of middle schoolers with gel ball blasters. In July, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed by a New York City police officer after shooting the officer with a gel ball blaster, according to the New York Times.

“Please parents and guardians, utilize some of the 1440 minutes you have a day for this important discussion,” the statement said. “Talk with your children about personal responsibility, consequences and the real life potential for harm that could arise from this item.”





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.