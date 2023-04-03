PC basketball player Alyn Breed held without bail on domestic, firearms charges

Breed, 21, appeared in Providence District Court in handcuffs and will continue to be held on charges of domestic breaking and entering, robbery, malicious injury to property, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and driving without the consent of the owner.

PROVIDENCE — Providence College basketball player Alyn Breed was held without bail at his arraignment Monday after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and robbing her of her cellphone at gunpoint over the weekend .

Because the charges are felonies, which are heard in Superior Court, Breed did not enter a plea in District Court, where bail and other conditions are set. But his attorney told reporters after the arraignment that they “look forward to proving he’s innocent.”

Prosecutor Meg McDonough gave Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill the following account of the allegations:

The woman reported the incident to Providence College campus security Saturday. PC campus security then coordinated with city police. The woman reported that Breed, while in her bedroom uninvited and unannounced, wielded a firearm and demanded that she turn over her cellphone. She complied, and Breed left the apartment, McDonough said.

The woman also noticed different personal effects in her car. And when Breed was interviewed by law enforcement, he acknowledged he was in the apartment uninvited and had taken the car without permission, McDonough told O’Neill.

According to court records, the property he’s accused of damaging was a floral arrangement.

Maria Deaton, one of his attorneys, told O’Neill that facts in the case against Breed were “weak.” Breed had access to the woman’s home, where he’d often stay. He was in an on-again, off-again relationship with her, Deaton said. Police did not recover a weapon, although they searched Breed’s campus dorm room and those of his friends, as well as the dorm trash, Deaton said. Witnesses will also testify that he always had the vehicle on campus, Deaton said.

Deaton said that when the woman made her report to police, Breed had already gone to campus security and said he was worried the woman was going to come to campus; campus security stood outside of his dorm, where she did in fact appear, Deaton said.

“This is a person who claimed she was so afraid of him, but then follows him back to his dorm,” Deaton said.

Deaton also said that the girlfriend, 33, from California, who moved to Providence with Breed when he returned for the school year, now apparently has “buyers’ remorse.” After making the initial allegation, the woman contacted police and said that she had been intoxicated and that a lot of what she’d said may not have been how it happened, Deaton said.

“She seems to be walking back a lot of her allegations,” Deaton said.

Deaton asked O’Neill to set bail in the case, pointing to his strong family support and his lack of a criminal record, in Rhode Island or in Georgia, where he’s from. But O’Neill declined, pointing to the seriousness of the case and the difficulty of arranging something like home confinement — impossible in a campus dorm room.

“The allegations you are facing, Mr. Breed, could not be more serious,” O’Neill said. “Unfortunately, all too often in this courtroom, I hear that story where a very serious report is being made and it’s then walked back, hours later if not days afterwards.”

O’Neill set a court date for Friday. Court action could take place earlier than that.

“If she’s going to walk this stuff back, she’s going to come see me on Friday,” O’Neill said.

Providence College said Saturday that Breed is suspended from the basketball team and won’t be able to participate in athletic department-related activities. Breed, a junior, plays guard.

“The College will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter,” the college said in a statement. “At this time, there will not be any further comment.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.