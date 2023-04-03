The Providence job market is pretty meh

The Providence region, which includes nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts, was dinged in the rankings mostly because of a modest dip in labor force size. We ranked No. 53 out of 56 in that category, behind only Milwaukee, New York City, and Pittsburgh.

The WSJ’s list looks at how many people are working and how many are unemployed both annually and monthly, as well as changes in weekly wages (not adjusted for inflation).

The Providence metro area checks in at No. 45 (out of 56 regions with at least a million people) on The Wall Street Journal’s annual ranking of the country’s hottest job markets in 2022, down from its No. 30 ranking last year but still ahead of big cities like New York and Los Angeles.

On the bright side, Providence was No. 32 – its highest ranking within individual categories – for labor force participation.

As has been the case in recent years, southern metro areas continue to dominate the WSJ’s rankings. Nashville was No. 1 and Austin came in second. In New England, Boston led the way among large metro areas at No. 28 and Hartford was No. 34.

Pittsburgh, Memphis, and New York City rounded out the bottom three regions on the list. Los Angeles ranked No. 49.

The bigger picture: It’s important to take any economic rankings of cities or states with a grain of salt, but it’s clear that the regions leading the way generally benefit from being ideal tourist destinations or are hubs for remote workers. Jacksonville, Fla., for example, has watched both its labor force and wages grow rapidly during the pandemic.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.