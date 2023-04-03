Rhode Island man faces 21 charges following police chase in stolen BMW in Foxborough

He was arrested after allegedly ditching the car and trying to flee on foot into a wooded area near a Shell gas station at 32 Commercial St. in Foxborough, State Police said.

Jose Bautista, 30, of East Providence, R.I., was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Wrentham District Court, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A Rhode Island man is facing numerous charges in connection with the alleged theft of a BMW from a Waltham dealership and subsequent police chase through Foxborough on Sunday, State Police said in a statement Monday.

Bautista is facing a litany of charges, including weapons and drug offenses, after authorities allegedly found ammunition and pills in the stolen car and several bags containing suspected fentanyl, State Police said.

Authorities also recovered two selector switches, “which are used to convert a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, consistent with the characteristics of a machine gun,” State Police said.

A message was sent to Bautista’s lawyer seeking comment Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, a State Police trooper in Foxborough spotted a white BMW X5 SUV parked outside a building at The Lodge apartment complex at 400 Foxborough Blvd. The BMW had been reported stolen from a Waltham dealership, and additional troopers and Foxborough police were summoned to the complex, State Police said.

Around 7:40 p.m., a man later identified as Bautista left the building and got into the BMW, according to the statement. A State Police trooper turned on their cruiser lights and pulled up in front of the BMW to try to keep the Bautista from driving away, the statement said.

As the trooper got out of the car, Bautista allegedly drove around them and came within feet of striking the trooper, before taking off and crashing into multiple parked cars, according to the statement. He then pulled out of the parking lot onto Foxborough Boulevard, State Police said.

Bautista allegedly continued driving at high speeds onto Route 140 before stopping in a breakdown lane just before the Interstate 95 on-ramp and fleeing on foot, State Police said.

A Foxborough officer and State Police trooper gave chase as Bautista ran into some nearby woods, climbed a chain-link fence, and continued running, the statement said. A K9 unit and State Police helicopter were called in to assist in the search.

Police eventually were alerted to a man matching Bautista’s description at the Shell gas station, where he allegedly attempted to steal another car, State Police said.

A Foxborough police officer took Bautista into custody, the statement said.

A police K9 located a “clothing item linked to Bautista” and two cellphones near the fence he allegedly climbed, one of which held Bautista’s Rhode Island driver’s license, State Police said. The K9 also found “several clear plastic bags containing a white powder substance believed to be fentanyl,” the statement said.

While searching the BMW, State Police allegedly found a black satchel on the floor containing a high-capacity magazine with 29 rounds of 10mm ammunition, State Police said. The two selector switches were also found in the bag, the statement said.

A prescription pill bottle with the label torn off was also allegedly found in the car and “contained clear plastic bags containing a white powder substance believed to be fentanyl,” State Police said.

Bautista is facing a total of 21 charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, reckless operation, leaving the scene of property damage, illegal firearms and ammunition possession, and trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.