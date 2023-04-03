Some rain, lots of clouds, and then — eventually — Boston will see the sun again later this week

The chart below shows relative humidity at various levels of the atmosphere over the next week. I’ve marked where the relative humidity is high. This is also when clouds and precipitation are most likely. The sunshine will coincide with the upcoming weekend.

This week, a quasi-stationary front will waffle back and forth through Southern New England. When we are on the northern side of the front, it will be cool and damp. When we are on the southern side, it will be milder, with some showers. Either way, after today, I’m not expecting a ton of sunshine.

Early spring is the time of year when the passage of a frontal system can make an enormous difference in temperature.

This chart shows relative humidity at various levels of the atmosphere over the next week. ECMWF

There is the chance for a few showers Tuesday. Most of the rain activity will be to the north, closer to the boundary between cool and mild air. You can see on the map below that the strip of precipitation tomorrow afternoon is north of the Massachusetts border.

Showers Tuesday are most likely north of Southern New England. TropicalTidbits

On Wednesday, the front will slip south. This will keep the clouds ever-present and also bring a chance for showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, staying in the 40s with a raw breeze off the water.

Temperatures will be cool for early April on Wednesday. NOAA

The front goes back to the north on Thursday, and that’s when temperatures will be at their mildest this week. Many areas will close in on 70 degrees for the first time this season — but it will depend on how much sunshine we receive.

A surge of mild air Thursday could bring the first 70 degree reading of the season to inland areas. WeatherBELL

Another round of showers will put an end to the warmth Thursday night as sunshine and blustery conditions return for Friday. The weekend and Easter Sunday are looking dry, with a moderating trend.

Finally, all the clouds will prevent much night sky viewing until the weekend. This is unfortunate because we have a full Pink Moon later this week. However, Friday evening should bring back clearer conditions. The moon will still be 99 percent full.

In addition to the full moon later this week, check out Venus and Mars during the evening in the western sky. Venus is the easiest to spot as it is the brightest object in the night sky besides the moon.